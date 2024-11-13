Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,496 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,326 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Trustee Program Warns Consumers of Bankruptcy Fraud Alert Scam

Individuals in financial distress are common targets for scammers. A scam operator calling itself the “Bankruptcy Fraud Watchdog Group” has recently set its sights on consumer debtors, sending letters falsely accusing debtors of failing to disclose assets in their bankruptcy cases. These letters threaten referrals to “the United States Bankruptcy Trustee” for fraud unless the debtors promptly pay “a one-time amnesty fine” of $450 in Bitcoin via a QR code to avoid “further legal consequences.” They also falsely state that debtors who share the letters with their attorneys will face “immediate referral for criminal prosecution.”

As the actual watchdog of the bankruptcy system, the U.S. Trustee Program (USTP) identifies and helps investigate allegations of fraud or abuse, including schemes exploiting vulnerable consumers in bankruptcy. Accordingly, debtors should report contacts from the so-called “Bankruptcy Fraud Watchdog Group” or other suspicious communications to the USTP’s bankruptcy fraud hotline or to their local U.S. Trustee office.

Consumer debtors can help protect themselves by looking out for common signs of schemes. For more information on these telltale signs and how to avoid falling victim to a scam, visit the websites of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Trade Commission

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

U.S. Trustee Program Warns Consumers of Bankruptcy Fraud Alert Scam

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more