November 14, 2024

November 14, 2024 Sen. Robin, Coast Guard Planning Movie to Debunk Fake News on WPS Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla is planning a movie that will inform the public about the West Philippine Sea (WPS), and to drum up support for the Philippine Coast Guard and other agencies involved in defending our territory. Padilla disclosed this on Wednesday during a ceremony aboard the BRP Teresa Magbanua, marking the promotion of actor Gerald Anderson Jr. to auxiliary captain in the Coast Guard. He said Anderson will star in the movie. "Gagawa po kami ng public information na pelikula na pinagbibidahan po ni Gerald (We are planning a public-information movie that will star Gerald)," said Padilla, who chairs the Senate committee on public information and mass media. He said this will show how the entertainment industry can play a big role in fighting fake news. "Ang kababayan nating nabubuhay ngayon siguro 90% fake news, siguro magamit nyo ang artista para magbigay ng tamang impormasyon lalo sa ganap natin di lang sa loob ng ating bansa kundi sa ating teritoryo (Filipinos now live in a time where about 90% of the information they are exposed to is fake news. We can tap the entertainment industry to deliver accurate information on what is happening not only in our country but also in our territory)," he said. Padilla congratulated Anderson on his promotion, saying he is an example not only of a serious and dedicated entertainer but also a Filipino who shows his love for country by being part of the Coast Guard Auxiliary. The lawmaker reiterated his call to bloggers and media workers - especially the influential ones - to become Coast Guard reservists as well. "Sana ang bloggers at nasa media, mag-reservist din kayo, pumasok sa PCG, makasama si Gerald at ibang artista na nagbibigay ng serbisyong libre. Kumbaga ang buhay nila, literal yan, na sinasang-alang-alang ang buhay nila (I hope bloggers and media workers become reservists in the Coast Guard, to join the likes of Gerald who render their service for free. They dedicate their lives to the country)," he said. "Sana tulungan nyo kami sa showbiz din na meron kaming isang mukha. At ang mukhang yan magagamit ninyo para sa public information. Gamitin nyo kami, gamitin nyo sila (I hope you can tap the showbiz industry for public information)," he added. Last July, Padilla filed a Senate resolution seeking a commendation and promotion for Anderson, for his work in helping Quezon City residents affected by floods brought by Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon. For his part, Anderson said it was "very inspiring" to be around Coast Guard officials led by Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan and Padilla, who he described as his idol. He said Padilla's recognition of his achievement "inspires me to be even a better person." Sen. Robin, Coast Guard May Pinaplanong Pelikula vs Fake News Tungkol sa WPS May pinaplanong sine si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla para maghatid ng tamang impormasyon sa publiko tungkol sa isyu sa West Philippine Sea (WPS), at para makakuha ng suporta para sa Philippine Coast Guard at ibang ahensyang kasama sa pagtanggol ng ating teritoryo. Ibinunyag ito ni Padilla nitong Miyerkules sa isang seremonya sa BRP Teresa Magbanua, kung saan na-promote ang aktor na si Gerald Anderson Jr. na maging auxiliary captain sa PCG. Ani Padilla, bibida si Anderson sa sine. "Gagawa po kami ng public information na pelikula na pinagbibidahan po ni Gerald," ani Padilla, na tagapangulo ng Senate committee on public information and mass media. Aniya, ipapakita rin ng sine na malaki ang pwedeng maging papel ng entertainment industry sa paglaban sa fake news. "Ang kababayan nating nabubuhay ngayon siguro 90% fake news, siguro magamit nyo ang artista para magbigay ng tamang impormasyon lalo sa ganap natin di lang sa loob ng ating bansa kundi sa ating teritoryo," aniya. Binati ni Padilla si Anderson sa kanyang promosyon, dahil isa siyang halimbawa hindi lang ng isang seryoso at dedicated na aktor kundi isang Pilipinong mahal ang bayan at sumali sa Coast Guard Auxiliary. Muling nanawagan ang mambabatas sa mga blogger at nagtatrabaho sa media - lalo ang may impluwensya - na maging Coast Guard reservists din. "Sana ang bloggers at nasa media, mag-reservist din kayo, pumasok sa PCG, makasama si Gerald at ibang artista na nagbibigay ng serbisyong libre. Kumbaga ang buhay nila, literal yan, na sinasang-alang-alang ang buhay nila," aniya. "Sana tulungan nyo kami sa showbiz din na meron kaming isang mukha. At ang mukhang yan magagamit ninyo para sa public information. Gamitin nyo kami, gamitin nyo sila," dagdag niya. Noong Hulyo, ihinain ni Padilla ang Senate resolution na nanawagan ng promosyon at pagpuri kay Anderson, na tumulong sa mga residente ng Quezon City na apektado ng bahang dulot ng Super Typhoon Carina at habagat. Samantala, idiniin ni Anderson na "very inspiring" ang makasama si Padilla at opisyal ng Coast Guard sa pamumuno ni Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan. Dagdag niya, idolo niya si Padilla, at ang pagkilala ni Padilla sa kanyang nakamtan "inspires me to be even a better person."

