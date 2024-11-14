PHILIPPINES, November 14 - Press Release

November 14, 2024 PIMENTEL CALLS FOR PCO SEMINAR ON COMBATING FAKE NEWS AT THE SENATE Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III has called on the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) to conduct a seminar in Senate offices on combating fake news. Pimentel made the call during the plenary deliberations of the 2025 General Appropriations Bill of the agency on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. "Siguro, if they are very experienced in operating training and seminars on how to manage, or correct fake news, out of a sense of corporate social responsibility, we can ask PCO to also train our offices," Senator Pimentel said. The senator emphasized the importance of such training and seminars for fact-checking, especially during Senate sessions. "Kasi excited din kami kasi kailangan parati rin kaming tinatanong kunyari kahit naghi-hearing tayo dito actually they want a real-time fact checking," he added. Pimentel expressed his hope that the seminar will provide valuable insights from the PCO on the necessary technology, knowledge, and technical skills needed to effectively address fake news. "We need the experience of the PCO--what technology do we need and what knowledge and technical skills do our people need to have? I'm looking forward to that seminar," he concluded. Pimentel got the commitment of the PCO to conduct the proposed seminar. PIMENTEL HINIKAYAT ANG PCO NA MAG-SEMINAR SA SENADO VS. FAKE NEWS Inimbitahan n Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III ang Presidential Communications Office (PCO) na magsagawa ng seminar sa mga opisina ng Senado tungkol sa pagsugpo ng fake news. Ginawa ito ni Pimentel sa plenary deliberations ng 2025 General Appropriations Bill ng ahensya nitong Miyerkules, Nobyembre 13, 2024. "Siguro, if they are very experienced in operating training seminars on how to manage, or correct fake news, out of a sense of corporate social responsibility, we can ask PCO to also train our offices," sabi ni Senator Pimentel. Binigyang-diin ng senador ang kahalagahan ng ganitong training para sa fact-checking, lalo na sa panahon ng mga sesyon ng Senado. "Kasi excited din kami kasi kailangan parati rin kaming tinatanong, kunyari kahit nag-hearing tayo dito, actually they want a real-time fact checking," dagdag pa niya. Ipinahayag ni Pimentel ang kanyang pag-asa na ang seminar ay magbibigay ng mahahalagang kaalaman mula sa PCO tungkol sa kinakailangang teknolohiya, kaalaman, at teknikal na kasanayan na kailangan upang epektibong masugpo ang fake news. "We need the experience of the PCO--what technology do we need and what knowledge and technical skills do our people need to have? I'm looking forward to that seminar," aniya. Nakuha ni Pimentel ang pangako ng PCO kaugnay sa iminungkahing seminar vs. fake news.

