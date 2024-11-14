Shanghai's Yangpu District builds Show Bund to promote people-centered urban development

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year marks the fifth anniversary of the introduction of the people-centered urban development concept. As the pioneering district, Shanghai's Yangpu District has embraced this significant concept and has been committed to creating a livable, business-friendly, enjoyable, and tourist-friendly environment to enhance the well-being and happiness of the local residents.



The Publicity Department of the CPC Yangpu District Committee introduced that in 2024, Yangpu has achieved remarkable progress in various areas. It ranks first in Shanghai in terms of the completion rate of comprehensive renovation of old residential buildings and the establishment of new community canteens for the elderly. The software and information services industry has witnessed a year-on-year revenue growth of 19.6 percent, the highest among the central urban areas in Shanghai. Meanwhile, the district's total retail sales of consumer goods reached 41.857 billion yuan, also topping other central urban areas.

In Yangpu, the best resources are dedicated to serving the people.

The renovated west building of a 100-year-old cotton warehouse has been transformed into the WorldSkills Museum, showcasing the achievements in various fields. The former site of Shanghai Shipyard has been transformed into the headquarters of a centrally administered enterprise and the future site of an ancient ship museum.

In Yangpu, the integration of commerce, tourism, and culture has greatly enriched the lives of the people.

The Changbai 228 Block has preserved its historical charm while incorporating a variety of community businesses and services, creating a brand-new area with access to daily life services within 15-minute's commuting time.

Here, residents can enjoy community canteens, fitness centers, and even open lawns for children to run and play. The newly built talent apartments also provide residents with a high-quality living environment. Walking through the area from the Jiangwan Stadium to the Knowledge and Innovation Community on Daxue Road, residents and tourists can indulge in leisure and entertainment while satisfying their consumption needs at the region spans approximately 1.2 kilometers.

From August to December this year, Yangpu will launch over a hundred commercial, tourism, and cultural activities, including the college student tourism festival, fitness week, and the opening of the Dunhuang Contemporary Art Museum.

Looking ahead, Yangpu will continue to focus on the key issues that concern the masses, and persist in the integrated development of commerce, tourism, and culture to contribute more exemplary practices to Shanghai's efforts in creating an exemplary people-centered city.

