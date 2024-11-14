Baccarat Walts by Lo Fang Ming Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Baccarat Walts

Lo Fang Ming's Exceptional Residential Apartment Design Recognized for Its Artistic Use of Crystal Elements and Innovative Space Optimization

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Lo Fang Ming 's "Baccarat Walts" as the Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional creativity and innovation demonstrated in this residential apartment design, positioning it as a noteworthy contribution to the interior design industry.Baccarat Walts showcases the artistic application of crystal elements throughout the interior space, creating a luxurious and stylish atmosphere. The design's innovative use of mirrored ceilings and full-spectrum lighting enhances the visual height, blurring the boundaries between virtual and real elements in the hall area. This unique approach aligns with current trends in interior design, offering practical benefits such as space optimization and an enhanced sense of elegance.The design stands out for its ingenious integration of functional elements, such as the seamless merging of the air conditioning pipe with the dining area's display cabinet. The arc pattern in the living room is echoed by a corresponding arc sleeping bed in the dining area, creating a sense of symmetry and stability. The use of color defines the respective spaces, while the mirrored ceiling eliminates structural elements and conceals pipeline directions, greatly extending the visual height.This recognition from the A' Interior Design Awards serves as motivation for Lo Fang Ming and the team at Dream Interior Design to continue pushing the boundaries of design excellence. It inspires future projects that prioritize the harmonious integration of humanity, natural environment, and life aesthetics, while addressing the unique needs and stories of each client.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Baccarat Walts design at:About Lo Fang MingDream Interior Design, founded by Lo Fang Ming, prioritizes the harmonious integration of humanity, natural environment, and life aesthetics. With a focus on understanding clients' unique needs and stories, the firm creates personalized spaces that reflect individual backgrounds and aspirations. Lo Fang Ming, based in Taiwan, China, leads the team with a commitment to sincerity, mutual understanding, and creating designs that combine aesthetic appeal with functional excellence.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity and practicality. It acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who produce work that stands out for its thoughtful development and innovative use of materials and technology. Winning designs are expected to positively influence industry standards through their professional execution and potential to enhance people's lives. The Bronze A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that showcase creativity, ingenuity, and astuteness, as determined by a rigorous blind peer-review process and evaluation against pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to advance society through the power of good design, the award welcomes entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands across all industries and countries. By participating, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their creativity, receive international recognition, and be acknowledged for their design capabilities. The A' Design Award aims to inspire and drive the cycle of innovation, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

