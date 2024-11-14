New White Paper Urges Colleges to Renew Focus on Civic and Democratic Engagement Amid Increasing Polarization

Complete College America releases new playbook with recommendations for how colleges can prepare students to participate in informed civic and democratic participation

Indianapolis, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complete College America (CCA), a national nonprofit on a mission to raise postsecondary attainment in the United States, today released a new white paper highlighting the urgent need for U.S. higher education institutions to strengthen American democracy by prioritizing civic engagement and civic education across the student experience in the wake of a contentious election. The white paper, entitled Complete College, America: Harnessing the Power of Higher Education to Renew American Democracy, outlines actionable steps that colleges and universities can take to prepare students for active, informed participation in civic life.

“Declining public trust in our institutions, growing inequality, and increasing political polarization are not separate, but deeply intertwined issues that impact both higher education and our democracy,” said Dr. Yolanda Watson Spiva, president of Complete College America. “This paper underscores that higher education is vital not only for economic mobility but also for the health of our democracy. To preserve our democratic institutions, colleges and universities must empower students with the skills and understanding needed to be active, informed citizens who can make meaningful contributions to society.”

In the wake of a tumultuous presidential election that exposed deep political and ideological divisions within American society, the paper underscores the need for colleges to make civic education a priority. Research shows that college graduates are nearly 50% more likely to vote and volunteer, yet many students—especially those from low-income and minority backgrounds—lack access to courses and programs that build civic awareness and engagement skills.

The new publication offers a playbook for how faculty, staff, and administrators can work to bolster civic engagement through curriculum, on-campus programming, partnerships with community-based organizations, and creating opportunities for students to learn and practice civic and democratic behaviors through volunteer, service and career experiences.

The report recommends colleges enhance civic engagement by teaching problem-solving, bridge-building, and ethical reasoning across majors. It calls for aligning civic education with career prep and expanding hands-on learning like community projects and internships that connect classroom lessons to real-world issues. To support underserved students, the paper urges greater access to civic learning and calls on colleges to foster an environment for open, respectful dialogue through spaces for debate and civil discourse.

“Colleges and universities have both a moral and a professional responsibility to prepare students for both economic stability and success and lives of civic engagement and value contribution,” said Charles Ansell, Vice President for Research, Policy, and Advocacy at Complete College America. “Equipping students with the knowledge and skills to participate in democracy isn’t just a benefit of higher education; it’s a core responsibility. Teaching students about what it means to participate in a democracy must be a feature underpinning the entire college experience, not a bug.”

The publication also draws upon recommendations from the Civic Learning and Democratic Engagement Coalition, a collaboration of national higher education organizations including the American Association of Colleges and Universities, the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, Campus Compact, College Promise, Complete College America, and the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association.

For more information on Complete College America’s research and to read the full white paper, visit CompleteCollege.org/CompleteCollegeAmerica-RenewDemocracy.

###

About Complete College America: Complete College America (CCA) builds movements for scaled change and transforms institutions through data-driven policies, student-centered perspectives, and equity-driven practices. Since its founding in 2009, CCA connects a national network of forward-thinking state and higher education leaders and introduces bold initiatives to help states and institutions confront inequities, close institutional performance gaps, and increase college completion rates, especially for marginalized and historically excluded students. For more information, visit http://www.completecollege.org.

Media Relations Complete College America cca@whiteboardadvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.