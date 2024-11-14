Technip Energies and Shell Catalysts & Technologies move towards an exclusive global alliance for carbon capture

Technip Energies (PARIS: TE) and Shell Catalysts & Technologies have agreed to strengthen their relationship and will be moving towards global exclusivity for the delivery of amine-based post-combustion carbon capture based on Shell’s cutting-edge CANSOLV* CO₂ Capture System.

The two energy-transition leaders have been working together as an alliance since 2012. That alliance has continuously evolved to meet dynamic market needs and make carbon capture accessible for industry.

Building on this successful collaboration and a deep commitment to the energy transition, the strengthened alliance combines the capabilities of Shell Catalysts & Technologies’ leading technology licensing expertise with Technip Energies’ integration and project delivery excellence to address the growing demand for scalable post-combustion carbon capture solutions in relevant industrial sectors. The companies believe that this is the best model to deliver innovative and investable solutions for their clients. From project inception through to operational support, the alliance’s integrated teams work closely with those clients to ensure seamless execution and continuous performance optimization.

Technip Energies and Shell Catalysts & Technologies lead first-of-their-kind projects in this emerging market. They are constantly learning and creating value through continuous improvement, standardization and innovation. The alliance deploys proven approaches and performance to new industries and applications for the products, technologies and business models of tomorrow.

Christophe Malaurie, SVP Decarbonization Solutions of Technip Energies, commented: “We firmly believe that CCUS will play a critical role in the energy transition, and our alliance will offer an effective model to address the industry’s needs. By leveraging our combined expertise and unified working approach, we are delivering investable solutions today for global deployment. Through continuous improvement, innovation and standardization, we are shaping this new industry, and our Canopy by T.EN™ solutions, powered by Shell’s CANSOLV CO 2 technology, are testament to this ongoing success”

Nick Flinn, General Manager Decarbonization of Shell Catalysts & Technologies, commented: “Recognizing the unique challenges of producing decarbonized energy, power and products profitably and efficiently, the Technip Energies–Shell Catalysts & Technologies alliance is already providing industry-leading CCS solutions that make a sustainable, positive impact on our clients' facilities. By moving towards exclusivity, we are confident our alliance will drive the success of our clients’ decarbonization at scale, shaping the path to a cleaner future and meeting evolving market needs with advanced carbon-capture technology.”

*CANSOLV is a Shell trademark

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The Company benefits from its robust Project Delivery model supported by an extensive Technology, Products and Services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 16,000 employees are fully committed to bringing our clients’ innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) program, with its ADRs trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

About Shell Catalysts & Technologies

Shell Catalysts & Technologies exists to provide Shell and non-Shell businesses with the tools, technologies and insights that are needed to navigate the energy transition.

We are pushing boundaries in the energy transition space. For decades, we have been developing game-changing technological innovations to solve seemingly insurmountable challenges. Now we have, or are developing, a wide range of differentiated solutions that offer attractive decarbonisation opportunities, including biofuels, carbon capture and decarbonised (blue) hydrogen technologies.

What sets us apart is the knowledge we have gained from Shell’s corporate heritage as an operator of refineries and petrochemical plants around the world. It also gives us a unique perspective on how refiners can remain competitive.

Our world-class catalyst and research and development expertise has enabled us to establish an enviable track record for developing leading-edge zeolites and catalysts, advanced solvents and pioneering processes, and provides a strong foundation for our future technology development.

For more information, visit www.shell.com/ct.

