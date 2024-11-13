Legislation considered under suspension of the Rules of the House of Representatives during the week of November 18, 2024
The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives announces bills that will be considered under suspension of the rules in that chamber. Under suspension, floor debate is limited, all floor amendments are prohibited, points of order against the bill are waived, and final passage requires a two-thirds majority vote.
At the request of the Majority Leader and the House Committee on the Budget, CBO estimates the effects of those bills on direct spending and revenues. CBO has limited time to review the legislation before consideration. Although it is possible in most cases to determine whether the legislation would affect direct spending or revenues, time may be insufficient to estimate the magnitude of those effects. If CBO has prepared estimates for similar or identical legislation, a more detailed assessment of budgetary effects, including effects on spending subject to appropriation, may be included.
CBO’s estimates of the bills that have been posted for possible consideration under suspension of the rules during the week of November 18, 2024, include:
- H.R. 825, BOLIVAR Act, as amended
- H.R. 3012, North Korean Human Rights Reauthorization Act of 2023, as amended
- H.R. 5536, Grant Transparency Act of 2023, as amended
- H.R. 7653, VERY Act of 2024
- H.R. 8234, To authorize the Secretary of State to designate additional persons eligible to serve as passport acceptance agents, and for other purposes, as amended
- H.R. 8368, Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts Authorization Act of 2024, as amended
- H.R. 8371, Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act, as amended
- H. Res. 554, Affirming the nature and importance of the support of the United States for the religious and ethnic minority survivors of genocide in Iraq, as amended
- H. Res. 837, Reaffirming the ties between the United States and the Philippines, as amended
- H. Res. 915, Urging the Government of Ukraine to review and modify its decision to suspend adoption by foreign nationals with a view to resuming such adoptions, particularly in cases where the mutual concerns of the Governments of Ukraine and of the United States can be substantially addressed
- H. Res. 1328, Recognizing the actions of the Rapid Support Forces and allied militias in the Darfur region of Sudan against non-Arab ethnic communities as acts of genocide
- H. Res. 1449, Condemning the global rise of antisemitism and calling upon countries and international bodies to counter antisemitism
- S. 2181, Keeping Military Families Together Act of 2024, as amended
- S. 3126, Mark Our Place Act
