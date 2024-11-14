Biobanking Market to Reach Market Valuation of USD 95.5 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Biobanking Market size was valued at USD 72 billion in 2023 to USD 95.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Westford, USA, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the global biobanking market will reach a value of USD 95.5 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The biobanking market has been experiencing notable growth in the past years due to mounting demand for personalized medicine, improvements in genomic research, and high incidences of chronic illnesses on the global scale. The market is also considerably impacted by advancements in data management and sample preservation, growing partnerships among biobanks and research institutions, and favorable regulations.

To Learn More About This Report, Request a Free Sample Copy - https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/biobanking-market

Biobanking Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 72 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 95.5 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Sample, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Growing number of patent filings by major market players Key Market Opportunities Heavy Growth Potential in Emerging Countries Key Market Drivers Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine

High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Funding to Drive Disease-Based Biobanks Segment Growth

By type, the disease-based biobanks segment led the market in the past years and is expected to lead the market in the coming years as well owing to the growing incidences of chronic illnesses and rising need targeted treatments and research. These biobanks emphasize collection of samples from individuals with certain conditions, allowing research groups to better interpret disease mechanisms. They also help researchers to detect biomarkers and create personalized therapies. The segmental growth is also fueled by emphasis on disease-based research and alliances between pharma companies and biobanks.

On the other hand, the population-based biobanks segment is expected to be the fastest growing owing to their ability to offer a wide range of environmental, genetic, and lifestyle data from a majority group of people. This is important for understanding health trends and prevalence of diseases. The segmental growth is also fueled by the growing focus on public health and demand for personalized medicine.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/biobanking-market

Growth of Complex Diseases and Emphasis on Public Health to Drive Disease Research Segment

By application, the disease research segment registered for maximum share of the market and is expected to continue dominance over the forecast period as well owing to rising cases of complex and chronic diseases that significantly demand comprehensive understanding and improved treatment strategies. Biobanks also offer crucial biological specimens for analyzing disease mechanisms, testing novel therapies, and detecting biomarkers. The segment is also fueled by the growing need for efficient diagnosis, focus on public health, and growing alliances among research institutes and biobanks.

Conversely, the personalized medicine segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the estimated period owing to increasing demand for personalized treatments that demand environmental, genetic, and lifestyle factors. Moreover, improvements in biotechnology and genomics have given rise to more targeted therapies that need ample biological data. Moreover, inclination towards precision medicine aims to enhance patient results and reduce side-effects, thus driving funding for personalized medicines.

Heavy Investments and Presence of Research Institutes to Propel the Market in North America

Geographically, North America held maximum market share owing to the strong presence of research institutions and heavy investments for biobanking. The region is a leading center for a large number of research centers and prominent universities that fuel biobanking activities. Also, major investments from private sectors, government and philanthropic organizations are also supporting efforts for biobanking. Regional growth is also impacted by better access to advanced technologies.

Asia-Pacific is observed to be the fastest-growing region in the Biobanking market owing to increased healthcare demand, improvements in genomic research, and collaborative research. Growing population and rising cases of chronic illnesses is fueling the demand for biobanks. Speedy progress in biotechnology and genomics boosts biobanking competencies. Furthermore, strong partnerships among hospitals, academic institutions, and biobanks are encouraging research.

Biobanking Market Insight

Drivers:

Growing Shift Towards Tailored Treatments

Improvements in Genomics Research

Favorable Government Policies

Restraints:

Significant Operational Costs

Lack of Standard Protocols

Low Awareness and Understanding about Biobanking

Take Action Now: Secure Your Biobanking Industry Today - https://www.skyquestt.com/buy-now/biobanking-market

Prominent Players in Biobanking Market

AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Ltd.

ASKION GmbH

Avantor, Inc.

Azenta, Inc. (Azenta)

Bay Biosciences LLC

BioIVT & Elevating Science

Boca Biolistics

CTI Biotech

Cureline Inc.

Firalis SA

Geneticist Inc.

Hamilton Bonaduz AG

Isenet Biobanking

Merck & Co., Inc.

ProteoGenex Inc.

Qiagen NV

Stemcell Holdings, Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

US Biolab Corp. Inc.

Key Questions Answered in Global Biobanking Market Report

What is the expected size of the biobanking market, according to SkyQuest Technology?

Which region will lead the biobanking market over the forecast period?

Which Type segment registered maximum share of the biobanking market?

Read Biobanking Industry Report Today - https://www.skyquestt.com/report/biobanking-market

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (Improvements in sample collection, collaborative research initiatives, growing public participation and awareness), restraints (concerns for data security, high competition for resources, lack of access to technologies in some regions), opportunities (integration of ML and AI, focus on preventive medicine, growth of digital biobanks), and challenges (lack of standardization for sample collection, sample degradation, legal and ethical issues) influencing the growth of biobanking market.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the biobanking market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the biobanking market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Related Reports:

mRNA Therapeutics Market is growing at a CAGR of 2% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Consumer Healthcare Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.60% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

mHealth Market is growing at a CAGR of 13.8% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Biohacking Market is growing at a CAGR of 18.50% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

Brain Health Supplements Market is growing at a CAGR of 13.10% in the forecast period (2024-2031)

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact Us:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

SkyQuest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.