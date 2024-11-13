A small number of inactive health records blown away by strong winds
CANADA, November 13 - Health PEI
PO Box 2000
Charlottetown, PE C1A 7N8
Phone: 902-368-6130
Fax: 902-368-6136
Media Inquiries
Phone: 902-368-6135
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest emergency department.
If you are unsure what to do about a health issue or if you need health information, call 8-1-1.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.