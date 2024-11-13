Submit Release
Governor Abbott Prohibits College Tuition Increases In Texas

TEXAS, November 13 - November 13, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to Texas colleges and universities prohibiting college tuition increases in the next biennium.
 
"When inflation and other economic pressures burden household budgets, our public universities must take every step possible to ease the financial burden on our students and their families," reads the letter. "Last year, I signed a law that prohibits increasing undergraduate tuition and fees for both the 2023-24 and the 2024-25 academic years. As this tuition freeze expires, let me be clear: I will not support any tuition increase at any public higher education institution in the upcoming biennium. When all Texans have access to quality and affordable education, they can earn better wages, meet workforce qualifications, and experience a higher quality of life. I will ensure college affordability remains a top priority for the state as we head into the next legislative session."
 
