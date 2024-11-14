J&J sues government over 340B proposal; AHA says J&J's legal arguments 'completely meritless'
Johnson & Johnson Nov. 12 filed a lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services and the Health Resources and Services Administration asking a federal court in Washington, D.C., to declare J&J’s proposed 340B rebate model legal and block the government’s attempts to prohibit its implementation.
In a statement shared with the media Nov. 12, AHA General Counsel Chad Golder said, “After failing to persuade HRSA and a bipartisan group of nearly 200 members of the House of Representatives, Johnson & Johnson’s attempt to convince the Judiciary will fare no better. J&J’s legal arguments are completely meritless. We look forward to the courts rejecting J&J’s plan to put profits over people.”
On Aug. 23, J&J announced that it would be upending its approach to 340B pricing for two of its most popular products, Stelara and Xarelto. Historically, J&J offered upfront discounts to 340B hospitals when they purchased these drugs. However, J&J’s proposal would require all disproportionate share hospitals participating in the 340B program to purchase these drugs at full price and apply for a rebate from J&J. Under J&J’s proposal, these hospitals would be required to submit certain data to J&J when they purchase the drugs at full price. After J&J verified the drug’s 340B status, it would send DSHs a rebate for the difference between the amount paid and the discounted 340B price.
Immediately after J&J announced its proposal, AHA expressed concern and said HRSA should take “immediate enforcement action,” including assessing civil monetary penalties on J&J for intentionally overcharging 340B hospitals.
J&J Sept. 30 said it was ceasing implementation of its 340B rebate proposal.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.