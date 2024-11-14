Atticus Publishing Presents, 'Are You Ready? How to Build a Legacy to Die For' by Dr. Kimberly Harms

Preparing Your Emotional Legacy: Insights and Tools for Life’s Final Chapter

CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her compelling new book, " Are You Ready? How to Build a Legacy to Die For ," Dr. Kimberly Harms draws from a life rich with personal and professional experiences to address a critical, often overlooked aspect of planning for the future—emotional legacy.Structured in three insightful parts, Dr. Harms' book is not just a guide but a profound call to action. The first section encourages readers to focus on cultivating positive legacies, such as love, peace, and education. The second delves into the nature of death, exploring its perceptions and realities, while the third part provides a practical workbook designed to prepare loved ones for life without you.With a unique blend of personal narrative and expert guidance, Dr. Harms, a former Commissioned Officer in the United States Public Health Service and a seasoned grief counselor, uses her extensive background to empower readers. Her approach combines her roles as a clinical dentist, a school board Chair, and a death doula to offer a comprehensive resource for legacy planning."Are You Ready?" comes from a place of deep personal understanding and professional expertise. Dr. Harms was motivated to write the book following the loss of her husband and recognizing the necessity of legacy planning, not just financially but emotionally. This book is a culmination of 18 months of dedicated research into legacy, death, and dying.The primary message of the book is urgent and clear: Time is precious, and preparing for one’s emotional affairs is as crucial as any financial planning. Dr. Harms emphasizes the importance of reconciliation, capturing wisdom, and expressing love through legacy videos or letters. These preparations serve as a lifeline for grieving families, providing guidance and comfort long after their loved ones have passed."Are You Ready? How to Build a Legacy to Die For" has already garnered critical acclaim, winning the Pacific Book Awards for Best Inspirational Book of 2024, among other accolades. It has been praised for its thoughtful approach and practical advice, earning high marks from professional reviewers like The Book Revue, Literary Titan, and Reader’s Favorite.For those interested in embracing the full spectrum of legacy planning—from emotional to practical—Dr. Harms’ book is an invaluable resource. It is not just about facing mortality but about celebrating life and ensuring your values and love resonate through generations.For more information about "Are You Ready? How to Build a Legacy to Die For," or to arrange an interview with Dr. Kimberly Harms, please visit drkimberlyharms.com.Atticus Publishing is committed to bringing forward-thinking and transformative books to readers worldwide. We celebrate authors who challenge the status quo and offer new perspectives on essential life topics.

Dr. Kimberly Harms on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

