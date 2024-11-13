Boil Water Advisory Rescinded for Lyon Co. RWD #3, Lyon County

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the Lyon County Rural Water District #3 public water supply system located in Lyon County. The advisory was issued because of water treatment issues at the City of Emporia resulting in high turbidity in the treated water. High turbidity may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.

Laboratory testing samples collected from Lyon Co. RWD #3 indicate no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

For consumer questions, please contact the water system at: 620-341-9617 or you may call KDHE at 785-296-5514. For consumer information please visit our webpage: https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/468/Disruption-in-Water-Service.

