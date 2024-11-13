Submit Release
EZCORP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results

Record Q4 and Full Year Revenue & PLO

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2024.

Unless otherwise noted, all amounts in this release are in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and comparisons shown are to the same period in the prior year.

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Pawn loans outstanding (PLO) up 12% to $274.1 million.
  • Net income was up $4.9 million to $15.2 million. On an adjusted basis1, net income increased 9%.
  • Diluted earnings per share was $0.21, up from $0.15. On an adjusted basis1, diluted earnings per share increased 13% to $0.26.
  • Total revenues increased 9% to $294.6 million, while gross profit1 increased 10% to $175.4 million.
  • Merchandise sales gross margin remained within the Company’s targeted range at 35%.
  • Return on earning assets (ROEA) remained strong at 154%.

FULL YEAR 2024 HIGHLIGHTS        

  • Net income was $83.1 million, an increase of $44.6 million. On an adjusted basis1, net income increased 20%.
  • Diluted earnings per share was $1.10, up from $0.53. On an adjusted basis1, diluted earnings per share increased 20% to $1.12.
  • Total revenues increased 11% to $1,161.6 million, while gross profit1 increased 12% to $682.3 million.
  • Merchandise sales gross margin remained within the Company’s targeted range at 36%.
  • Return on earning assets (ROEA) remained strong at 160%.

CEO COMMENTARY AND OUTLOOK

Lachie Given, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Fiscal 2024 has been another record breaking year for our Company as we achieved the highest annual revenues in our history. We also drove material growth on the bottom line, with adjusted EBITDA increasing 15% to over $150 million and adjusted diluted EPS increasing 20% to $1.12. This exceptional performance is a testament to our 8,000+ team members, whose dedication to delivering market-leading customer service has driven these outstanding operating and financial results. We continue to see strong consumer demand for immediate cash solutions and high-quality, cost-effective second-hand goods, fueled by what continues to be a challenging macroeconomic environment. Customer participation in our EZ+ Rewards program continues to flourish, with 44% growth year over year, representing 76% of unique transactions during the quarter. Our online payments also increased 34% year over year, further reflecting robust customer engagement across our platforms.

“During the quarter, we grew our footprint by adding 21 stores, including one acquired store in the U.S. and 20 de novo stores in Latin America. We continue to focus on strategic expansion and our fiscal 2024 results reflect the resurgence of our Latin American business, with adjusted segment contribution increasing 41% to $38.2 million. We now operate 1,279 stores across five countries. We remain excited by our inorganic pipeline and the scale of pawn opportunity in both our existing markets and globally.

“As we enter the new fiscal year, we are fully committed to our core values of People, Pawn, and Passion. We will continue to invest in our people, technology, and store network to drive sustainable growth and enhance operational efficiency, and we are well-positioned to build upon our momentum and capitalize on new growth opportunities as we deliver long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Given.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Three Months EndedSeptember 30 As Reported   Adjusted1
in millions, except per share amounts   2024       2023       2024       2023  
               
Total revenues $ 294.6     $ 270.5     $ 300.9     $ 270.5  
Gross profit $ 175.4     $ 159.4     $ 178.9     $ 159.4  
Income before tax $ 26.3     $ 13.1     $ 27.4     $ 22.6  
Net income $ 15.2     $ 10.3     $ 18.9     $ 17.3  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.21     $ 0.15     $ 0.26     $ 0.23  
EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 35.5     $ 22.4     $ 36.7     $ 31.9  


Twelve Months Ended September 30 As Reported   Adjusted1
in millions, except per share amounts   2024       2023       2024       2023  
               
Total revenues $ 1,161.6     $ 1,049.0     $ 1,153.8     $ 1,049.0  
Gross profit $ 682.3     $ 609.8     $ 678.0     $ 609.8  
Income before tax $ 115.6     $ 51.6     $ 114.9     $ 93.9  
Net income $ 83.1     $ 38.5     $ 84.7     $ 70.9  
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.10     $ 0.53     $ 1.12     $ 0.93  
EBITDA $ 151.7     $ 92.8     $ 150.8     $ 131.5  
                               
  • PLO increased 12% to $274.1 million, up $28.3 million. On a same-store basis, PLO increased 11% due to improved operational performance and continued strong pawn demand.
  • In the fourth quarter, total revenues increased 9%, and gross profit increased 10%, reflecting improved pawn service charge (PSC) revenues and merchandise sales as a result of higher average PLO. Similarly for the full year, total revenues increased 11% and gross profit increased 12%.
  • PSC increased 10% in the fourth quarter and 14% for the full year as a result of higher average PLO.
  • For the fourth quarter, merchandise sales gross margin remains within our target range at 35%, down from 36%. Aged general merchandise was 1.7% of total general merchandise inventory, a 150 bps improvement over the third quarter. For the full year, merchandise sales gross profit margin was flat at 36%.
  • Net inventory increased 15%, as expected with the growth in PLO. Inventory turnover decreased to 2.6x for the quarter, from 2.7x and was flat at 2.8x for the year.
  • For the fourth quarter, store expenses increased 7% and 5% on a same-store basis. For the full year, store expenses increased 10% and 9% on a same-store basis, primarily due to increased labor driven by inflationary and minimum wage increases, and, to a lesser extent, expenses related to rent.
  • General and administrative expenses increased 11% in the fourth quarter and increased 12% for the full year, primarily due to labor including incentive compensation and, to a lesser extent, costs related to the implementation and ongoing support of Workday.
  • For the fourth quarter, income before taxes was $26.3 million, up 100% from $13.1 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 15% to $36.7 million. For the full year, income before taxes increased by 124% to $115.6 million from $51.6 million and adjusted EBITDA increased 15% to $150.8 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share was $0.21 for the fourth quarter, up from $0.15. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share was $0.26, up from $0.23. For the full year, diluted earnings per share was $1.10, compared to $0.53. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share for the year was $1.12, compared to $0.93. The primary difference between GAAP and adjusted financial results for the prior year is attributable to our share of the one-time, non-cash goodwill impairment recognized by Cash Converters International.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was $170.5 million, down 23% year-over-year. The decrease was due to the 2024 convertible debt maturity and payoff, an increase in PLO and inventory, strategic investments and acquisitions, and share repurchases, partially offset by cash from operating activities.

SEGMENT RESULTS

U.S. Pawn

  • PLO ended the year at $214.3 million, up 12% on a total and same-store basis.
  • In the fourth quarter, total revenues increased 9% and gross profit increased 10%, reflecting higher PSC and merchandise sales. Similarly for the full year, total revenues increased 10% and gross profit increased 10%.
  • PSC increased 10% in the fourth quarter and increased 13% for the full year as a result of higher average PLO.
  • During the fourth quarter, merchandise sales increased 7%, and gross margin decreased to 37% from 38%. For the full year, merchandise sales increased 6% and merchandise sales gross profit margin decreased 100 bps to 37%.
  • Net inventory increased 8%, as expected with the growth in PLO. Inventory turnover increased to 2.5x for the quarter, from 2.4x and was flat at 2.6x for the full year. Aged general merchandise increased to 2.6%, or $1.2 million of total general merchandise inventory. Compared to the third quarter, this has decreased by 240 bps. Excluding luxury handbags in our three Max Pawn stores in Las Vegas, aged general merchandise remains under 1%.
  • In the fourth quarter, store expenses increased 10% (7% on a same-store basis), primarily due to labor costs driven by inflation. Similarly for the full year, store expenses increased 9% (8% on a same store basis).
  • Segment contribution increased 10% to $41.0 million in the fourth quarter and increased 13% to $165.3 million for the full year.
  • Segment store count increased by 13 to 542 due to the acquisition of 13 stores, the addition of one de novo store and the consolidation of one store during the full year.

Latin America Pawn

  • PLO improved to $59.8 million, up 8% (18% on constant currency basis). On a same-store basis, PLO increased 7% (16% on a constant currency basis) due to improved operational performance and increased loan demand.
  • In the fourth quarter, total revenues were up 9% (17% on constant currency basis), and gross profit increased 11% (20% on a constant currency basis), reflecting increased PSC, higher merchandise sales and improved merchandise sales gross profit. Similarly for the full year, total revenues were up 13% (11% on a constant currency basis), while gross profit increased by 18% (15% on a constant currency basis).
  • PSC increased in the fourth quarter to $29.2 million, up 11% (19% on a constant currency basis) as a result of higher average PLO. Similarly for the full year, PSC increased 17% (14% on a constant currency basis).
  • During the fourth quarter merchandise sales increased 6% and merchandise sales gross margin increased to 32% from 30%. For the full year merchandise sales increased 12% and merchandise gross margin increased 100 bps to 32%.
  • Net inventory increased 42% (56% on a constant currency basis) due to increase in PLO, increase in store count and lower inventory turnover. Inventory turnover decreased to 2.8x, from 3.6x for the quarter. For the full year inventory turnover was 3.3x, down from 3.4x. Aged general merchandise remains less than 1% of total general merchandise inventory.
  • In the fourth quarter, store expenses increased 1% (10% on a constant currency basis) and on a same-store basis decreased 1% (7% increase on a constant currency basis). Full year store expenses increased 13% (11% on a constant currency basis) and 12% (9% on a constant currency basis) on a same-store basis primarily due to increased labor headcount, in line with store activity and minimum wage increases and, to a lesser extent, rent associated with lease renewals.
  • For the fourth quarter, segment contribution increased 59% (68% on a constant currency basis). For the full year, segment contribution was up 23% to $38.8 million (21% on a constant currency basis). On an adjusted basis, segment contribution for the fourth quarter was up 63% to $10.7 million and for the full year was up 41% to $38.2 million, with the primary prior year adjustment being the reversal of contingent consideration liability in connection with a previously completed acquisition.
  • Segment store count increased by 35 to 737 due to the addition of 40 de novo stores and the consolidation of five stores during the full year.

FORM 10-K

EZCORP’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.ezcorp.com. EZCORP shareholders may obtain a paper copy of the report, free of charge, by sending a request to the investor relations contact below.

CONFERENCE CALL
EZCORP will host a conference call on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 8:00 am Central Time to discuss Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 results. Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the conference call by registering online at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb6e94245691f418883c1cb2385ac8ab7. Once registered you will receive the dial-in details with a unique PIN to join the call. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through this link: http://investors.ezcorp.com. A replay of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the end of the call. 

ABOUT EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP has grown into a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW and is a member of the S&P 1000 Index and Nasdaq Composite Index. 

Follow us on social media:

Facebook EZPAWN Official https://www.facebook.com/EZPAWN/

EZCORP Instagram Official https://www.instagram.com/ezcorp_official/

EZPAWN Instagram Official https://www.instagram.com/ezpawnofficial/

EZCORP LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/ezcorp/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s strategy, initiatives and expected performance. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations as to the outcome and timing of future events. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including all statements regarding the Company's strategy, initiatives and future performance, that address activities or results that the Company plans, expects, believes, projects, estimates or anticipates, will, should or may occur in the future, including future financial or operating results, are forward-looking statements. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of uncertainties and other factors, including operating risks, liquidity risks, legislative or regulatory developments, market factors, current or future litigation and risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. For a discussion of these and other factors affecting the Company’s business and prospects, see the Company’s annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

Contact:
Email: Investor_Relations@ezcorp.com
Phone: (512) 314-2220

Note: Percentages are calculated from the underlying numbers in thousands and, as a result, may not agree to the percentages calculated from numbers in millions.
1“Adjusted” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes certain items. “Constant currency” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. For additional information about these calculations, as well as a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this release.
2“Same Store” basis, which is a financial measure, includes stores open the entirety of the comparable periods.


EZCORP, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Twelve Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenues:              
Merchandise sales $ 161,506     $ 151,172     $ 663,736     $ 615,446  
Jewelry scrapping sales   17,891       14,888       61,082       49,528  
Pawn service charges   115,103       104,330       436,545       383,772  
Other revenues   51       89       239       295  
Total revenues   294,551       270,479       1,161,602       1,049,041  
Merchandise cost of goods sold   104,723       97,494       427,403       394,779  
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold   14,447       13,611       51,926       44,424  
Gross profit   175,381       159,374       682,273       609,838  
Operating expenses:              
Store expenses   119,583       111,570       461,055       418,574  
General and administrative   20,688       18,568       75,557       67,529  
Impairment of other assets   843       4,343       843       4,343  
Depreciation and amortization   8,127       8,154       33,069       32,131  
Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other   133       180       (16 )     208  
Other income               (765 )     (5,097 )
Total operating expenses   149,374       142,815       569,743       517,688  
Operating income   26,007       16,559       112,530       92,150  
Interest expense   3,204       3,462       13,585       16,456  
Interest income   (2,123 )     (2,324 )     (10,575 )     (7,470 )
Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates   (576 )     (935 )     (4,711 )     28,459  
Other (income) expense   (750 )     3,231       (1,377 )     3,072  
Income before income taxes   26,252       13,125       115,608       51,633  
Income tax expense   11,056       2,872       32,513       13,170  
Net income $ 15,196     $ 10,253     $ 83,095     $ 38,463  
               
Basic earnings per share $ 0.28     $ 0.19     $ 1.51     $ 0.69  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.21     $ 0.15     $ 1.10     $ 0.53  
               
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding   54,677       55,020       54,935       55,586  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding   83,552       87,154       84,448       80,865  



EZCORP, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
 
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30,
2024 		  September 30,
2023
       
Assets:      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 170,513     $ 220,595  
Restricted cash   9,294       8,373  
Pawn loans   274,084       245,766  
Pawn service charges receivable, net   44,013       38,885  
Inventory, net   191,923       166,477  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   39,171       39,623  
Total current assets   728,998       719,719  
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates   13,329       10,987  
Other investments   51,900       36,220  
Property and equipment, net   65,973       68,096  
Right-of-use assets, net   226,602       234,388  
Goodwill   306,478       302,372  
Intangible assets, net   58,451       58,216  
Deferred tax asset, net   25,362       25,702  
Other assets, net   16,144       12,011  
Total assets $ 1,493,237     $ 1,467,711  
       
Liabilities and equity:      
Current liabilities:      
Current maturities of long-term debt, net $ 103,072     $ 34,265  
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities   85,737       81,605  
Customer layaway deposits   21,570       18,920  
Operating lease liabilities, current   58,998       57,182  
Total current liabilities   269,377       191,972  
Long-term debt, net   224,256       325,847  
Deferred tax liability, net   2,080       435  
Operating lease liabilities   180,616       193,187  
Other long-term liabilities   12,337       10,502  
Total liabilities   688,666       721,943  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Class A Non-voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 100 million; 51,582,698 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024; issued and outstanding of 51,869,569 as of September 30, 2023   516       519  
Class B Voting Common Stock, convertible, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 3 million; issued and outstanding: 2,970,171 as of September 30, 2024 and 2023   30       30  
Additional paid-in capital   348,366       346,181  
Retained earnings   507,206       431,140  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (51,547 )     (32,102 )
Total equity   804,571       745,768  
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,493,237     $ 1,467,711  



EZCORP, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
 
  Twelve Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands)   2024       2023  
   
Operating activities:      
Net income $ 83,095     $ 38,463  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   33,069       32,131  
Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs   1,605       1,561  
Non-cash lease expense   58,393       56,937  
Deferred income taxes   1,354       (12,802 )
Impairment of other assets   843       4,343  
Other adjustments   789       (2,890 )
Provision for inventory reserve   73       603  
Stock compensation expense   10,406       9,539  
Equity in net (income) loss from investment in unconsolidated affiliates   (4,711 )     28,459  
Net loss on extinguishment of debt         3,545  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:      
Service charges and fees receivable   (5,217 )     (4,204 )
Inventory   (8,488 )     (4,810 )
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets   (8,638 )     (1,814 )
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities   (57,158 )     (61,522 )
Customer layaway deposits   2,950       1,376  
Income taxes   5,235       12,919  
Net cash provided by operating activities   113,600       101,834  
Investing activities:      
Loans made   (937,014 )     (821,725 )
Loans repaid   522,497       458,854  
Recovery of pawn loan principal through sale of forfeited collateral   363,396       336,349  
Capital expenditures, net   (35,764 )     (40,446 )
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired   (12,113 )     (14,874 )
Proceeds from (issuance of) note receivable   421       (15,500 )
Investment in unconsolidated affiliate   (1,131 )     (2,133 )
Investment in other investments   (15,680 )     (15,000 )
Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates   3,535       3,589  
Net cash used in investing activities   (111,853 )     (110,886 )
Financing activities:      
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards   (3,294 )     (1,148 )
Proceeds from borrowings         230,000  
Debt issuance cost         (7,458 )
Cash paid on extinguishment of debt         (1,951 )
Payments on assumed debt   (34,389 )     (178,488 )
Purchase and retirement of treasury stock   (12,008 )     (16,988 )
Payments of finance leases   (492 )     (275 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (50,183 )     23,692  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash   (725 )     (41 )
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (49,161 )     14,599  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   228,968       214,369  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 179,807     $ 228,968  
       



EZCORP, Inc.
OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS
 
  Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
(Unaudited)
(in thousands) U.S. Pawn   Latin America
Pawn		   Other
Investments		   Total Segments   Corporate
Items		   Consolidated
                       
Revenues:                      
Merchandise sales $ 111,040     $ 50,466     $     $ 161,506     $     $ 161,506  
Jewelry scrapping sales   15,086       2,805             17,891             17,891  
Pawn service charges   85,863       29,240             115,103             115,103  
Other revenues   32       19             51             51  
Total revenues   212,021       82,530             294,551             294,551  
Merchandise cost of goods sold   70,158       34,565             104,723             104,723  
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold   11,961       2,486             14,447             14,447  
Gross profit   129,902       45,479             175,381             175,381  
Segment and corporate expenses (income):                      
Store expenses   86,280       33,303             119,583             119,583  
General and administrative                           20,688       20,688  
Impairment of other assets                           843       843  
Depreciation and amortization   2,599       2,044             4,643       3,484       8,127  
Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other   9       100             109       24       133  
Interest expense                           3,204       3,204  
Interest income         (214 )     (611 )     (825 )     (1,298 )     (2,123 )
Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates               (715 )     (715 )     139       (576 )
Other expense (income)   7       13       (27 )     (7 )     (743 )     (750 )
Segment contribution $ 41,007     $ 10,233     $ 1,353     $ 52,593          
Income (loss) before income taxes             $ 52,593     $ (26,341 )   $ 26,252  

        

  Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
(in thousands) U.S. Pawn   Latin America
Pawn		   Other
Investments		   Total Segments   Corporate
Items		   Consolidated
                       
Revenues:                      
Merchandise sales $ 103,347     $ 47,825     $     $ 151,172     $     $ 151,172  
Jewelry scrapping sales   13,217       1,671             14,888             14,888  
Pawn service charges   77,874       26,456             104,330             104,330  
Other revenues   35       46       8       89             89  
Total revenues   194,473       75,998       8       270,479             270,479  
Merchandise cost of goods sold   64,176       33,318             97,494             97,494  
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold   11,842       1,769             13,611             13,611  
Gross profit   118,455       40,911       8       159,374             159,374  
Segment and corporate expenses (income):                      
Store expenses   78,680       32,890             111,570             111,570  
General and administrative                           18,568       18,568  
Impairment of other assets                           4,343       4,343  
Depreciation and amortization   2,562       2,341             4,903       3,251       8,154  
Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other   31       (233 )           (202 )     382       180  
Interest expense                           3,462       3,462  
Interest income         (416 )     (1,500 )     (1,916 )     (408 )     (2,324 )
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates               (935 )     (935 )           (935 )
Other (income) expense         (90 )     11       (79 )     3,310       3,231  
Segment contribution $ 37,182     $ 6,419     $ 2,432     $ 46,033          
Income (loss) before income taxes             $ 46,033     $ (32,908 )   $ 13,125  


  Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2024
(Unaudited)
(in thousands) U.S. Pawn   Latin America
Pawn		   Other
Investments		   Total Segments   Corporate
Items		   Consolidated
                       
Revenues:                      
Merchandise sales $ 459,251     $ 204,485     $     $ 663,736     $     $ 663,736  
Jewelry scrapping sales   54,344       6,738             61,082             61,082  
Pawn service charges   322,362       114,183             436,545             436,545  
Other revenues   126       78       35       239             239  
Total revenues   836,083       325,484       35       1,161,602             1,161,602  
Merchandise cost of goods sold   288,894       138,509             427,403             427,403  
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold   45,926       6,000             51,926             51,926  
Gross profit   501,263       180,975       35       682,273             682,273  
Segment and corporate expenses (income):                      
Store expenses   325,816       135,239             461,055             461,055  
General and administrative                           75,557       75,557  
Impairment of other assets                           843       843  
Depreciation and amortization   10,147       8,865             19,012       14,057       33,069  
Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other   3       (140 )           (137 )     121       (16 )
Other income                           (765 )     (765 )
Interest expense                           13,585       13,585  
Interest income         (1,612 )     (2,422 )     (4,034 )     (6,541 )     (10,575 )
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates               (4,993 )     (4,993 )     282       (4,711 )
Other income   7       (218 )           (211 )     (1,166 )     (1,377 )
Segment contribution   165,290       38,841     $ 7,450     $ 211,581          
Income (loss) before income taxes             $ 211,581     $ (95,973 )   $ 115,608  


  Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023
(Unaudited)
(in thousands) U.S. Pawn   Latin America
Pawn		   Other
Investments		   Total Segments   Corporate
Items		   Consolidated
                       
Revenues:                      
Merchandise sales $ 432,578     $ 182,868     $     $ 615,446     $     $ 615,446  
Jewelry scrapping sales   43,305       6,223             49,528             49,528  
Pawn service charges   285,919       97,853             383,772             383,772  
Other revenues   119       121       55       295             295  
Total revenues   761,921       287,065       55       1,049,041             1,049,041  
Merchandise cost of goods sold   267,874       126,905             394,779             394,779  
Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold   37,709       6,715             44,424             44,424  
Gross profit   456,338       153,445       55       609,838             609,838  
Segment and corporate expenses (income):                      
Store expenses   299,319       119,255             418,574             418,574  
General and administrative         (3 )           (3 )     67,532       67,529  
Impairment of other assets                           4,343       4,343  
Depreciation and amortization   10,382       9,191             19,573       12,558       32,131  
Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of assets and other   115       (289 )           (174 )     382       208  
Other income         (5,097 )           (5,097 )           (5,097 )
Interest expense                           16,456       16,456  
Interest income   (2 )     (1,139 )     (1,500 )     (2,641 )     (4,829 )     (7,470 )
Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates               28,459       28,459             28,459  
Other (income) expense         (131 )     31       (100 )     3,172       3,072  
Segment contribution (loss) $ 146,524     $ 31,658     $ (26,935 )   $ 151,247          
Income (loss) before income taxes             $ 151,247     $ (99,614 )   $ 51,633  



EZCORP, Inc.
STORE COUNT ACTIVITY
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
    U.S. Pawn       Latin America Pawn       Consolidated  
                       
As of June 30, 2024   541       717       1,258  
New locations opened         20       20  
Locations acquired   1             1  
As of September 30, 2024   542       737       1,279  


  Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
  U.S. Pawn   Latin America Pawn   Consolidated
           
As of June 30, 2023   528       684       1,212  
New locations opened         19       19  
Locations acquired   2             2  
Locations combined or closed   (1 )     (1 )     (2 )
As of September 30, 2023   529       702       1,231  


  Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2024
  U.S. Pawn   Latin America Pawn   Consolidated
           
As of September 30, 2023   529       702       1,231  
New locations opened   1       40       41  
Locations acquired   13             13  
Locations combined or closed   (1 )     (5 )     (6 )
As of September 30, 2024   542       737       1,279  


  Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023
  U.S. Pawn   Latin America Pawn   Consolidated
           
As of September 30, 2022   515       660       1,175  
New locations opened   3       44       47  
Locations acquired   12             12  
Locations combined or closed   (1 )     (2 )     (3 )
As of September 30, 2023   529       702       1,231  


Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with accounting U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we provide certain other non-GAAP financial information on a constant currency (“constant currency”) and adjusted basis. We use constant currency results to evaluate our Latin America Pawn operations, which are denominated primarily in Mexican pesos, Guatemalan quetzales and other Latin American currencies. We believe that presentation of constant currency and adjusted results is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of our operations and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We provide non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of our GAAP consolidated financial statements. We use this non-GAAP financial information primarily to evaluate and compare operating results across accounting periods.

Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statement of operations items denominated in local currency to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In addition, we have an equity method investment that is denominated in Australian dollars and is translated into U.S. dollars. We used the end-of-period rate for balance sheet items and the average closing daily exchange rate on a monthly basis during the appropriate period for statement of operations items. The end-of-period and approximate average exchange rates for each applicable currency as compared to U.S. dollars as of and for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 were as follows:

  September 30,   Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Twelve Months Ended
September 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023       2024       2023  
                                               
Mexican peso   19.7       17.4       18.9       17.1       17.7       18.3  
Guatemalan quetzal   7.6       7.7       7.6       7.7       7.6       7.6  
Honduran lempira   24.6       24.5       24.4       24.3       24.4       24.3  
Australian dollar   1.4       1.6       1.5       1.5       1.5       1.5  
                                               

Our statement of operations constant currency results reflect the monthly exchange rate fluctuations and so are not directly calculable from the above rates. Constant currency results, where presented, also exclude the foreign currency gain or loss.

Miscellaneous Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  Twelve Months Ended
September 30,
(in millions)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
               
Net income $ 15.2     $ 10.3     $ 83.1     $ 38.5  
Interest expense   3.2       3.5       13.6       16.5  
Interest income   (2.1 )     (2.3 )     (10.6 )     (7.5 )
Income tax expense   11.1       2.9       32.5       13.2  
Depreciation and amortization   8.1       8.1       33.1       32.1  
EBITDA $ 35.5     $ 22.4     $ 151.7     $ 92.8  


  Total
Revenues		   Gross
Profit		   Income
Before Tax		   Tax Effect   Net
Income		   Diluted
EPS		   EBITDA
                           
2024 Q4 Reported $ 294.6     $ 175.4     $ 26.3     $ 11.1     $ 15.2     $ 0.21     $ 35.5  
CCV adjustment               1.0       0.3       0.7       0.01       1.0  
Non-recurring foreign tax expense                     (1.7 )     1.7       0.02        
Tax discrete adjustments                     (1.3 )     1.3       0.02        
FX impact               (0.5 )     (0.1 )     (0.4 )     (0.01 )     (0.5 )
Constant Currency and other impact   6.3       3.5       0.6       0.2       0.4       0.01       0.7  
2024 Q4 Adjusted $ 300.9     $ 178.9     $ 27.4     $ 8.5     $ 18.9     $ 0.26     $ 36.7  


  Total
Revenues		   Gross
Profit		   Income
Before Tax		   Tax Effect   Net
Income		   Diluted
EPS		   EBITDA
2024 Full Year Reported $ 1,161.6     $ 682.3     $ 115.6     $ 32.5     $ 83.1     $ 1.10     $ 151.7  
CCV adjustment               1.0       0.3       0.7       0.01       1.0  
Corporate lease termination               (0.8 )     (0.2 )     (0.6 )     (0.01 )     (0.8 )
Non-recurring foreign tax expense                     (1.7 )     1.7       0.02        
Tax discrete adjustments                     (0.6 )     0.6       0.01        
FX impact               (0.3 )           (0.3 )           (0.3 )
Constant Currency and other impact   (7.8 )     (4.3 )     (0.6 )     (0.1 )     (0.5 )     (0.01 )     (0.8 )
2024 Full Year Adjusted $ 1,153.8     $ 678.0     $ 114.9     $ 30.2     $ 84.7     $ 1.12     $ 150.8  


  Total
Revenues		   Gross
Profit		   Income
Before Tax		   Tax Effect   Net
Income		   Diluted
EPS		   EBITDA
                           
2023 Q4 Reported $ 270.5     $ 159.4     $ 13.1     $ 2.8     $ 10.3     $ 0.15     $ 22.4  
Corporate office impairment               5.5       1.3       4.2       0.05       5.5  
Investment impairment               3.5       0.8       2.7       0.03       3.5  
CCV discrete adjustments               0.4       0.1       0.3             0.4  
FX Impact               0.1             0.1             0.1  
Tax Impact                     0.3       (0.3 )            
2023 Q4 Adjusted $ 270.5     $ 159.4     $ 22.6     $ 5.3     $ 17.3     $ 0.23     $ 31.9  


  Total
Revenues		   Gross
Profit		   Income
Before Tax		   Tax Effect   Net
Income		   Diluted
EPS		   EBITDA
2023 Full Year Reported $ 1,049.0     $ 609.8     $ 51.6     $ 13.1     $ 38.5     $ 0.53     $ 92.8  
CCV impairment and discrete adjustments               34.3       8.0       26.3       0.30       34.3  
Investment impairment               3.5       0.8       2.7       0.03       3.5  
Debt extinguishment               3.5       0.8       2.7       0.03        
Corporate office impairment               5.5       1.3       4.2       0.05       5.5  
Contingent consideration liability               (5.1 )     (1.2 )     (3.9 )     (0.05 )     (5.1 )
Effect of convertible debt dilution                                 0.06        
FX Impact               0.6       0.2       0.4       (0.02 )     0.5  
2023 Full Year Adjusted $ 1,049.0     $ 609.8     $ 93.9     $ 23.0     $ 70.9     $ 0.93     $ 131.5  



  Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024 		  Twelve Months Ended
September 30, 2024
(in millions) U.S. Dollar Amount   Percentage Change YOY   U.S. Dollar Amount   Percentage Change YOY
               
Consolidated revenues $ 294.6       9 %   $ 1,161.6       11 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations   6.3           (7.8 )    
Constant currency consolidated revenues $ 300.9       11 %   $ 1,153.8       10 %
               
Consolidated gross profit $ 175.4       10 %   $ 682.3       12 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations   3.5           (4.2 )    
Constant currency consolidated gross profit $ 178.9       12 %   $ 678.1       11 %
               
Consolidated net inventory $ 191.9       15 %   $ 191.9       15 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations   5.3           5.3      
Constant currency consolidated net inventory $ 197.2       18 %   $ 197.2       18 %
               
Latin America Pawn gross profit $ 45.5       11 %   $ 181.0       18 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations   3.5           (4.3 )    
Constant currency Latin America Pawn gross profit $ 49.0       20 %   $ 176.7       15 %
               
Latin America Pawn PLO $ 59.8       8 %   $ 59.8       8 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations   5.2           5.2      
Constant currency Latin America Pawn PLO $ 65.0       18 %   $ 65.0       18 %
               
Latin America Pawn PSC revenues $ 29.2       11 %   $ 114.2       17 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations   2.1           (2.4 )    
Constant currency Latin America Pawn PSC revenues $ 31.3       19 %   $ 111.8       14 %
               
Latin America Pawn merchandise sales $ 50.5       6 %   $ 204.5       12 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations   4.0           (5.5 )    
Constant currency Latin America Pawn merchandise sales $ 54.5       14 %   $ 199.0       9 %
               
Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax $ 10.2       59 %   $ 38.8       23 %
Currency exchange rate fluctuations   0.5         $ (0.6 )    
Constant currency Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax $ 10.7       68 %   $ 38.2       21 %

