NewLake Capital Partners Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2024 Revenue Totaled $12.6 Million, an Increase of 9.3% Year-Over-Year

Third Quarter 2024 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders Totaled $6.4 Million, Funds from Operations Totaled $10.3 Million, and Adjusted Funds from Operations Totaled $10.8 Million

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for November 14, 2024, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OCTQX: NLCP) (the “Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“The cannabis industry continues to move through a transformative period, and we are pleased to have delivered another solid quarter of results, declaring a third-quarter dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock, equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.72 per share, with a payout ratio of 84%,” said Anthony Coniglio, NewLake’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the president-elect expressing support for Adult Use, Schedule 3 and legislation that would decriminalize cannabis at the federal level, we remain optimistic about cannabis reform and the prospects for growth as we supply much needed capital to this dynamic industry.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenue totaled $12.6 million.

Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $6.4 million.

Funds From Operations (“FFO”) (1) totaled $10.3 million.

totaled $10.3 million. Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”) (1) totaled $10.8 million.

totaled $10.8 million. Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2024, were $19.8 million, with $12.2 million committed to fund building and tenant improvements.

Declared a third quarter dividend of $0.43 per common share, equivalent to an annualized dividend of $1.72 per common share.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company funded approximately $2.6 million of building and tenant improvements across four properties.

Collected approximately 97% of contractual rent during the quarter, inclusive of applying one month escrow deposit as described below.

Comparison to the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 (2)

Revenue totaled $12.6 million, as compared to $11.5 million, an increase of 9.3% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $6.4 million, as compared to $6.0 million.

FFO totaled $10.3 million, as compared to $9.6 million, an increase of 6.5% year-over-year.

AFFO totaled $10.8 million, as compared to $10.1 million, an increase of 6.7% year-over-year.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights

Comparison to the nine months ended September 30, 2023 (2)

Revenue totaled $37.6 million, as compared to $34.3 million, an increase of 9.7% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $20.1 million, as compared to $17.6 million.

FFO totaled $31.4 million, as compared to $28.6 million, an increase of 9.5% year-over-year.

AFFO totaled $32.7 million, as compared to $29.9 million, an increase of 9.5% year-over-year.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company funded approximately $14.0 million of improvement allowances across four properties.

____________________

(1) FFO and AFFO are presented on a dilutive basis.

(2) Comparison financial results were impacted by the non-payment of contractual rent from one tenant in 2023.

Investment Activity

Acquisitions

The following table presents the Company’s investment activity for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 (in thousands):

Tenant Market Site Type Closing Date Real Estate

Acquisition Costs C3 Industries Connecticut Cultivation May 7, 2024 $ 3,993 Total $ 3,993

Real Estate Commitments

Improvement Allowances

The following table presents the funded commitments and the remaining unfunded commitments for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 (in thousands):

Tenant Market Site Type Closing Date Funded

Commitments Unfunded

Commitments Ayr Wellness, Inc. Pennsylvania Cultivation June 30, 2022 $ 750 $ — C3 Industries Connecticut Cultivation May 7, 2024 600 11,424 C3 Industries Missouri Cultivation March 3, 2023 (1) 8,826 — Mint Arizona Cultivation June 24, 2021 3,788 800 (2) Total $ 13,964 $ 12,224

(1) Funded commitments and unfunded commitments relate to the Missouri cultivation facility expansion project.

(2) Effective June 6, 2024, the lease agreement was amended to include an additional commitment of $800 thousand.

Condition of Our Tenants

During the fourth quarter of 2023, we amended our leases with: a) Revolutionary Clinics as part of a restructuring of their business, the receipt of new third-party capital and new management, and b) Calypso in connection with their sale to Canvas Acquisition Corporation. Both tenants experienced recent operating challenges impacting their ability to pay rent as described below. We are currently in discussion with these tenants and have reserved all rights under the lease agreements.

Revolutionary Clinics

Revolutionary Clinics continued to pay approximately 50% of the contractual rent for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Furthermore, Revolutionary Clinics continued to pay 50% of the contractual rent in October 2024.

Calypso Enterprises

Calypso Enterprises did not pay its September and October contractual rent due under its lease agreement. We held an escrow deposit amounting to approximately six months of contractual rent payments and we applied approximately $299 thousand from this escrow deposit to cover the outstanding September 2024 rent. Additionally, in accordance with the lease agreement, we suspended our obligation to fund the remaining improvement allowance of approximately $1.0 million until all outstanding rent is paid and the escrow deposit is replenished.

Financing Activity

Revolving Credit Facility

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had approximately $7.6 million in borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility and $82.4 million in funds available to be drawn, subject to sufficient collateral in the borrowing base. The facility bears interest at a fixed rate of 5.65% for the first three years and thereafter a variable rate based upon the greater of (a) the Prime Rate quoted in the Wall Street Journal (Western Edition) (“Base Rate”) plus an applicable margin of 1.0% or (b) 4.75%.

The facility is subject to certain liquidity and operating covenants and includes customary representations and warranties, affirmative and negative covenants, and events of default. As of September 30, 2024, the Company was in compliance with the covenants under the agreement.

At the Market Equity Program

As of September 30, 2024, the Company has not issued any shares under the ATM Program.

Dividend

On September 12, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a third quarter 2024 cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock, equivalent to an annualized dividend of $1.72 per share of common stock. The dividend was paid on October 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024, and represents an AFFO payout ratio of 84%.

Recent Developments

Funded Commitments

Subsequent to September 30, 2024, the Company funded approximately $0.4 million of building and tenant improvements for its cultivation facility in Connecticut.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Management will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 14, 2024, to discuss its quarterly financial results and answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Event: NewLake Capital Partners Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024 Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: 1-877-407-3982 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-493-6780 (International) Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1687129&tp_key=b98af5f570

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until November 28, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13748695.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 properties comprised of 15 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements can be identified by words like “may,” “will,” “likely,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “future,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “goal,” “project,” “continue” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. All of our statements regarding anticipated growth in our funds from operations, adjusted funds from operations, anticipated market conditions, and results of operations are forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

FFO and AFFO are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used in the real estate industry to measure and compare the operating performance of real estate companies. A complete reconciliation containing adjustments from GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders to FFO and AFFO and definitions of terms are included at the end of this release.

Contact Information:

Lisa Meyer

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

lmeyer@newlake.com

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter@KCSA.com

PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody, Senior Vice President

KCSA Strategic Communications

EMellody@KCSA.com

PH: (570) 209-2947

NEWLAKE CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets: Real Estate Land $ 21,717 $ 21,397 Building and Improvements 408,548 390,911 Total Real Estate 430,265 412,308 Less Accumulated Depreciation (41,417 ) (31,999 ) Net Real Estate 388,848 380,309 Cash and Cash Equivalents 19,833 25,843 In-Place Lease Intangible Assets, net 18,290 19,779 Loan Receivable, net (Current Expected Credit Loss of $128 and $167, respectively) 4,872 4,833 Other Assets 2,736 2,528 Total Assets $ 434,579 $ 433,292 Liabilities and Equity: Liabilities: Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 1,253 $ 1,117 Revolving Credit Facility 7,600 1,000 Loan Payable, net — 1,000 Dividends and Distributions Payable 9,009 8,385 Security Deposits 8,995 8,616 Rent Received in Advance 668 990 Other Liabilities 130 227 Total Liabilities 27,655 21,335 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 100,000,000 Shares Authorized, 0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, respectively — — Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 400,000,000Shares Authorized, 20,511,508 and 20,503,520 Shares Issued and Outstanding, respectively 205 205 Additional Paid-In Capital 446,466 445,289 Accumulated Deficit (47,008 ) (40,909 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 399,663 404,585 Noncontrolling Interests 7,261 7,372 Total Equity 406,924 411,957 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 434,579 $ 433,292





NEWLAKE CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Rental Income $ 12,276 $ 11,297 $ 36,657 $ 33,637 Interest Income from Loans 134 131 399 390 Fees and Reimbursables 144 63 562 256 Total Revenue 12,554 11,491 37,618 34,283 Expenses: Property Expenses 128 78 179 228 Depreciation and Amortization Expense 3,726 3,568 10,920 10,698 General and Administrative Expenses: Compensation Expense 1,169 1,173 3,554 3,450 Professional Fees 475 300 1,120 986 Other General and Administrative Expenses 433 389 1,307 1,309 Total General and Administrative Expenses 2,077 1,862 5,981 5,745 Total Expenses 5,931 5,508 17,080 16,671 Provision for Current Expected Credit Loss 12 — 38 — Income From Operations 6,635 5,983 20,576 17,612 Other Income (Expense): Other Income 80 178 262 607 Interest Expense (177 ) (95 ) (388 ) (284 ) Total Other Income (Expense) (97 ) 83 (126 ) 323 Net Income 6,538 6,066 20,450 17,935 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (116 ) (108 ) (363 ) (312 ) Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 6,422 $ 5,958 $ 20,087 $ 17,623 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders Per Share - Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.28 $ 0.98 $ 0.83 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders Per Share - Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.28 $ 0.98 $ 0.83 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Basic 20,578,838 21,199,638 20,558,754 21,330,046 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Diluted 20,975,718 21,582,314 20,956,515 21,710,101

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Funds From Operations

The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the current National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) definition. NAREIT currently defines FFO as follows: net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by an entity. Other REITs may not define FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently and therefore the Company’s computation of FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Adjusted Funds from Operations

The Company calculates AFFO by starting with FFO and adjusting for non-cash and certain non-recurring transactions, including non-cash components of compensation expense and the effect of provisions for credit loss. Other REITs may not define AFFO in the same manner and therefore the Company’s calculation of AFFO may not be comparable to such other REITs. You should not consider FFO and AFFO to be alternatives to net income as a reliable measure of our operating performance; nor should you consider FFO and AFFO to be alternatives to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities (as defined by GAAP) as measures of liquidity.

The table below is a reconciliation of net income attributable to common stockholders to FFO and AFFO for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, and 2023 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023

2024 2023

Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 6,422 $ 5,958 $ 20,087 $ 17,623 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 116 108 363 312 Net Income 6,538 6,066 20,450 17,935 Adjustments: Real Estate Depreciation and Amortization 3,722 3,568 10,907 10,698 FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders - Diluted 10,260 9,634 31,357 28,633 Provision for Current Expected Credit Loss (12 ) — (38 ) — Stock-Based Compensation 449 379 1,223 1,060 Non-cash Interest Expense 67 71 202 211 Amortization of Straight-line Rent Expense (1 ) — (2 ) — AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders - Diluted $ 10,763 $ 10,084 $ 32,742 $ 29,904 FFO per share – Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.45 $ 1.50 $ 1.32 AFFO per share – Diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.47 $ 1.56 $ 1.38

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.