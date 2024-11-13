Consumer Alert: Buying a Car After Helene? Watch Out for Flood-Damaged Used Cars

Wednesday, November 13, 2024

The people of western North Carolina experienced unprecedented rain and flooding because of Hurricane Helene, and as a result, cars were damaged. A natural storm like Hurricane Helene opens the door for dishonest car dealers to prey on unsuspecting customers by selling them flood-damaged cars. Dealers try hard to put effort into cosmetic fixes, which may make it hard for customers to identify underlying water damage.

North Carolinians should look out for the following signs of flooding when thinking about buying a used car:

Water stains, mildew, or sand and silt under the carpets, headliner, and behind the dashboard

Electronic damage, rust in any parts of the vehicle, fogging inside headlights or taillights

Signs of oxidation on wires or under the hood

A musty interior odor that has been covered up by air freshener

Dampness in the seats and carpets

New items in the car that don’t match the original design

Make sure to take your time and do your research before you make a used car purchase – and know that you can take it to a mechanic you trust for a pre-purchase inspection. These inspections cost around $100 and can save you a lot of time and money if the car is damaged. You can also look up the title history on vehiclehistory.gov to look for any indication the vehicle was damaged or came from an area that recently flooded.

Remember, if the offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is. You can learn more tips to consider when buying a used car here. If you have any questions or concerns about a car dealer or think you may have been a victim of a scam, file a complaint with our office at ncdoj.gov/complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.