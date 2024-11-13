Roadzen Reports Fiscal Second Quarter and First Half FY2025 Financial Results

Revenue Growth: Achieved second-quarter FY25 revenue of $11.9 million, a 33% increase from the first quarter’s revenue of $8.9 million.

Improved Path to Profitability: Reported a net loss of $21.8 million, primarily impacted by non-cash, non-recurring, and extraordinary items, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA¹ loss of $2.1 million, an improvement from the previous quarter's Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.8 million, reflecting a 25% sequential reduction powered by adoption of AI in reducing operating costs internally.

Client Expansion: Added 5 new enterprise clients and over 150 agents and fleets, expanding our services to 108 enterprise clients across insurance and automotive sectors, and 3,550 agents and fleet customers globally.

Balance Sheet Restructuring: Continued balance sheet reduction, negotiating a $3.6 million decrease in accounts payable related to the public listing.

Shareholder Support: Shareholders holding approximately 56 million out of a total of approximately 68.4 million outstanding shares agreed to extend their lockup period until September 2025 underscoring strong support for the Company’s long-term strategy.

MixtapeAI Launch: Next-generation platform that empowers AI agents using foundational models to transform customer support and operations in Insurance, Mobility, and Financial Services.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) ("Roadzen" or the "Company"), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced its second quarter and six-month financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024.

Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen, stated, "This quarter marked substantial progress in revenue acceleration, product development, and cost reduction. With 33% sequential revenue growth and a 25% improvement in Adjusted EBITDA loss from the prior quarter, we are advancing our long-term strategy. We expect revenue momentum to continue in the second half of FY25 as we aim to resume U.K. sales and pursue growth in the U.S. and India."

Malhotra continued, “The verticalization of AI for legacy industries like insurance presents a generational opportunity, and our pioneering work at the convergence of AI, insurance and mobility delivers a better auto insurance experience to clients across the world. Our technology enables precise risk assessments, personalized pricing, real-time claims management, and accident prevention. The launch of MixtapeAI is one of our most significant product unveilings in recent years, and we are leveraging it to drive internal improvements, reduce operating costs, and transform customer interactions. Our shareholders have shown immense confidence in our vision to build one of the leading AI companies in the public markets, and we are committed to repaying that confidence through our execution.”

Roadzen’s Chief Financial Officer, Jean-Noël Gallardo, added, “Our efforts on improving the Company’s balance sheet yielded significant progress during the second quarter. Total accounts payable and accrued expenses were reduced by $4.0 million, an 11% decrease over the first quarter. We also continued to increase global operational efficiencies powered by our own AI models, enabling us to reduce headcount, consuming fewer resources while achieving results. Going forward, we expect to reap additional benefits from the continued optimization of our operations, which will be reflected in the second half of the year.”

Second Quarter and First Half Financial Highlights:

Revenue and Key Performance Indicators

Revenue for the second quarter totaled $11.9 million, an increase of 33% over the first quarter as the Company achieved organic growth across U.S. and India. Year-over-year, revenue for the quarter decreased by $3.6 million, or 23%, over the prior year quarter. Revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2024, was $20.8 million, a decrease of $0.3 million, or 1.3%, when compared to the same period last year. The revenue decrease for both periods was primarily due to the temporary countrywide suspension of GAP insurance sales by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority for all insurance carriers. The Company is currently making plans to resume GAP product sales by the fourth quarter of this fiscal year.

As of September 30, 2024, Roadzen had 34 insurance customer agreements (including carriers, self-insureds and other entities processing insurance claims), 74 automotive customer agreements, and approximately 3,550 agents and fleet customer agreements.

Roadzen sold 70,618 policies during the second quarter generating $10.1 million of Gross Written Premium (“GWP”), compared to 78,009 policies in the prior fiscal year second quarter, producing $20.6 million of GWP, with the difference entirely coming from the U.K. market. In addition, 607,577 claims, roadside assistance and vehicle inspections were conducted during the three months ending September 30, 2024, compared to 406,897 for the same period in the prior year.



Expenses and Net Results

Operating expenses for the second quarter, excluding Cost of Services and Depreciation and Amortization, totaled approximately $30.0 million, an increase of $13.8 million compared to the prior year quarter due primarily to $20.7 million of non-cash equity compensation expense related to RSUs granted to employees a year ago, partially offset by a decrease in Sales & Marketing expenses in the U.K. while GAP product sales were temporarily halted.

Operating expenses for the six-month period, excluding Cost of services and Depreciation and Amortization increased $40.5 million over the prior year six-month period to $63.4 million, reflecting $42.1 million in non-cash RSU employee compensation expense. The 9.9 million RSUs granted in September 2023 have been fully accounted for and will have no further impact on the Company’s quarterly results; we will continue to incur expenses for newly issued RSUs.

The Company reported Other Income of $1.5 million for the quarter, compared to Other Expense of $23.6 million the same quarter last year. The Company reported Other Expenses of $16.4 million and $23.7 million for the six-month periods ending September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The $7.3 million decrease reflects lower non-cash fair market valuation adjustment in the current year period of $5.3 million partially offset by an increase of $613,000 in interest expense, primarily due to an increase in borrowings from banks.

In total, the net loss for the second quarter of $21.8 million or $(0.32) per share includes $19.7 million of non-cash, non-recurring and other extraordinary items that, when excluded, result in an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.1 million, or $(0.03) per share. This compares to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.6 million or $(0.16) per share in the second quarter of the prior year and $2.9 million or $(0.04) per share in the first quarter.

The Company’s average monthly cash used in operating activities during the second quarter totaled approximately $1.9 million, an $82,000 decrease from the first quarter and a $3.2 million decrease over the same quarter last year, during which Roadzen had only just established operations in the U.S. and U.K.



Balance Sheet

Cash and equivalents at September 30, 2024 totaled $6.0 million, a decrease of $1.8 million as compared to the June 30, 2024 balance of $7.8 million.

Assets totaled $29.1 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $34.1 million as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of approximately 14.7% predominately due to a reduction in cash and a $2.5 million reduction in the prepayment balance resulting from a fair value adjustment of a forward purchase agreement.

Total liabilities were $63.4 million at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $3.7 million from June 30, 2024 and $5.2 million less than March 31, 2024, predominately reflecting a $4.3 million reduction in payables and accrued expenses during the quarter. The Company’s current liabilities totaled $61.0 million at September 30, 2024, which includes approximately $15.7 million in Accrued Expenses assumed by Roadzen in connection with the September 2023 Business Combination, and $13.2 million in liabilities to Mizuho Securities USA LLC (“Mizuho”) that includes short-term borrowings of $11.5 million and a $1.7 million fair valuation of warrants granted as part of the Mizuho debt agreement.

Long-Term debt totaled approximately $1.3 million at September 30, 2024, roughly in line with both year end and first quarter figures.

Second Quarter Financial Developments

The Company announced in a press release that it is focused on strengthening and right sizing the balance sheet while addressing the accrued expenses and stock considerations it inherited through its September 2023 business combination with Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. As previously announced, during the second quarter, Roadzen entered into definitive agreements with certain related parties including Avacara Pte Ltd, and Pi Capital International Inc. and its affiliate Marco Polo Securities, Inc., entities controlled by the CEO and the Chairman of Roadzen, respectively, to swap $3.5 million in debt for equity at $2.80 per share; Mizuho agreed to extend its $7.5 million senior secured 15% note and provided an additional $4.0 million in cash under the same terms, bringing the total principal to $11.5 million; and at the end of the second quarter, shareholders holding approximately 56 million shares of the Company agreed - with no additional considerations - to extend their lock-up agreements for another twelve months to September 20, 2025.



Second Quarter FY2025 Operational Highlights

New Product Launch – Subsequent Development

October 30, 2024, Roadzen’s AI Lab unveiled MixtapeAI, a platform designed to power AI agents and transform customer interactions in the insurance and mobility sectors. With MixtapeAI, insurers, brokers, agents, carmakers, and fleets can deliver natural, intelligent, personalized, quick, and secure customer responses, while automating complex workflows across multiple touchpoints.

Roadzen intends to initially deploy MixtapeAI internally by levering the technology to make internal administration functions more efficient and cost-effective. Roadzen has received strong, positive feedback on early demonstrations with select longstanding Roadzen customers.

For more information about Roadzen Inc., please visit https://roadzen.ai.

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world’s leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen’s technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen’s pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen’s mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 360 employees across its global offices in the U.S., India, U.K. and France. To learn more, please visit www.roadzen.ai.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” and “continue,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expected revenue growth, strategy, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in “Risk Factors” in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on July 1, 2024. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Financial Statements Follow Roadzen Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in US $, except per share data and share count) Particulars As of September 30,

As of March 31,

2024 2024

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 5,992,238 11,186,095 Accounts receivable, net 3,224,037 3,652,380 Inventories 91,503 70,667 Prepayments and other current assets 13,434,854 34,426,335 Investments 270,743 507,094 Total current assets 23,013,375 49,842,571 Non current assets Restricted cash 17,429 378,993 Non marketable securities 1,514,796 1,514,796 Property and equipment, net 348,746 454,589 Goodwill 2,095,697 2,061,553 Operating lease right-of-use assets 946,798 822,327 Intangible assets, net 1,102,846 2,989,604 Other long-term assets 97,880 71,913 Total assets 29,137,567 58,136,346 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities Current portion of long-term borrowings 2,221,055 2,228,471 Short-term borrowings 20,183,417 15,754,829 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 34,134,516 38,492,487 Derivative warrant liabilities 1,704,695 5,585,955 Short-term operating lease liabilities 397,957 358,802 Other current liabilities 2,368,722 3,231,962 Total current liabilities 61,010,362 65,652,506 Long-term borrowings 1,331,088 1,472,933 Long-term operating lease liabilities 379,697 268,856 Other long-term liabilities 699,949 1,241,917 Total liabilities 63,421,096 68,636,212 Commitments and contingencies (refer note 23) Shareholders' deficit Ordinary Shares and additional paid in capital, $0.0001 par value per share, 220,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30 2024 and March 31, 2024; 68,440,829 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024 84,974,378 84,974,378 Accumulated deficit (221,225,483 ) (151,008,419 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (1,075,917 ) (600,501 ) Other components of equity 103,537,962 56,560,706 Total shareholders’ deficit (33,789,060 ) (10,073,836 ) Non-controlling interest (494,468 ) (426,030 ) Total deficit (34,283,528 ) (10,499,866 ) Total liabilities and Shareholders’ deficit, Non-controlling interest 29,137,567 58,136,346





Roadzen Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in US $, except per share data and share count) For the three months ended

September 30, For the six months ended

September 30, Particulars 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 11,874,098 15,470,581 20,805,615 21,081,491 Costs and expenses: Cost of services 5,217,621 6,358,677 10,645,061 8,848,771 Research and development 1,496,600 602,105 3,286,142 1,175,405 Sales and marketing 8,076,959 10,059,347 13,879,257 13,526,403 General and administrative 20,430,960 5,577,477 46,257,148 8,179,460 Depreciation and amortization 193,372 413,315 673,721 780,853 Total costs and expenses 35,415,512 23,010,921 74,741,329 32,510,892 Loss from operations (23,541,414 ) (7,540,340 ) (53,935,714 ) (11,429,401 ) Interest income/(expense) (626,834 ) (617,470 ) (1,448,520 ) (835,424 ) Fair value gains/(losses) in financial instruments carried at fair value (1,096,949 ) (23,590,000 ) (18,249,009 ) (23,590,000 ) Other income/(expense) net 3,252,528 637,492 3,274,880 699,922 Total other income/(expense) 1,528,745 (23,569,978 ) (16,422,649 ) (23,725,502 ) (Loss)/Income before income tax expense (22,012,669 ) (31,110,318 ) (70,358,363 ) (35,154,903 ) Less: income tax (benefit)/expense (181,264 ) 10,939 (74,614 ) 33,350 Net (loss)/income before non-controlling interest (21,831,405 ) (31,121,257 ) (70,283,749 ) (35,188,253 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax (21,366 ) (39,457 ) (66,685 ) (67,209 ) Net (loss)/income attributable to Roadzen Inc. (21,810,039 ) (31,081,800 ) (70,217,064 ) (35,121,044 ) Net (loss)/income attributable to Roadzen Inc. ordinary shareholders (21,810,039 ) (31,081,800 ) (70,217,064 ) (35,121,044 ) Basic and diluted (0.32 ) (1.40 ) (1.03 ) (1.81 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used to compute net loss per share attributable to Roadzen Inc. ordinary shareholders 68,440,829 22,272,967 68,440,829 19,387,476





Roadzen Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (in US $) For the period ended Particulars September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023

Cash flows from operating activities Net loss including non controlling interest (70,283,749 ) (35,188,253 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 673,721 780,853 Stock based compensation 46,977,256 3,526,209 Deferred income taxes (223,516 ) 79,094 Unrealised foreign exchange loss/(profit) 101,374 (28,884 ) Fair value losses in financial instruments carried at fair value 18,249,009 23,590,000 Expected credit loss (net of reversal) (112,451 ) 171,946 Balances written off/(back) (3,200,441 ) (1,609 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed from acquisitions: Inventories (20,836 ) (73,732 ) Income taxes, net - 19,297 Accounts receivables, net 380,405 4,352,472 Prepayments and other assets 2,018,036 (30,343,651 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,554,615 ) 19,106,908 Other liabilities (4,255,358 ) (1,118,459 ) Net cash used in operating activities (11,251,165 ) (15,127,809 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill 39,443 (136,220 ) Acquisition of businesses - (5,748,000 ) Proceeds from sale of mutual fund 193,606 - Proceeds from forward purchase agreement 1,000,000 - Net cash used in investing activities 1,233,049 (5,884,220 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from business combination - 32,770 Proceeds from issue of preferred stock - 6,079,409 Proceeds from long-term borrowings - 2,805,418 Repayments of long-term borrowings - (569,207 ) Net proceeds/(payments) from short-term borrowings 4,460,327 9,218,689 Repayments from short-term borrowings - - Net cash generated from financing activities 4,460,327 17,567,079 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,368 56,372 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) (5,555,421 ) (3,388,578 ) Cash acquired in business combination - 11,252,547 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period (including restricted cash) 11,565,088 1,131,830 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period (including restricted cash) 6,009,667 8,995,799 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents 5,992,238 8,109,694 Restricted cash 17,429 886,105 Total cash and cash equivalents 6,009,667 8,995,799 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized 885,011 378,064 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds - 83,680 Non-cash investing and financing activities Consideration payable in connection with acquisitions 488,000 1,854,732 Interest accrued on borrowings 317,597 157,649





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes the impact of finance costs, taxes, depreciation and amortization and certain other items from reported net profit or loss. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA aids investors by providing an operating profit/loss without the impact of non- cash depreciation and amortization and certain other items to help clarify sustainability and trends affecting the business. For comparability of reporting, management considers non-GAAP measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial results in evaluating business performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used for, operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for financial information presented under GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures versus comparable financial measures determined under GAAP. For example, other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. These limitations could reduce the usefulness of these non- GAAP financial measures as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and to not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

The following table reconciles our net loss reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA:

For the three months ended

September 30, Particulars 2024 2023 Net loss (21,831,405 ) (31,121,257 ) Adjusted for: Other (income)/expense net (3,252,528 ) (637,492 ) Interest (income)/expense 626,834 617,470 Fair value changes in financial instruments carried at fair value(1) 1,096,949 23,590,000 Tax (benefit)/expense (181,264 ) 10,939 Depreciation and amortization 193,372 413,315 Stock based compensation expense 20,746,267 3,526,209 Non-cash expenses 351,130 - Non-recurring expenses 105,725 - Adjusted EBITDA (2,144,920 ) (3,600,816 )





For the six months ended

September 30, Particulars 2024 2023 Net loss (70,283,749 ) (35,188,253 ) Adjusted for: Other (income)/expense net (3,274,880 ) (699,922 ) Interest (income)/expense 1,448,520 835,424 Fair value changes in financial instruments carried at fair value(1) 18,249,009 23,590,000 Tax (benefit)/expense (74,614 ) 33,350 Depreciation and amortization 673,721 780,853 Stock based compensation expense 46,977,256 3,526,209 Non-cash expenses 636,190 - Non-recurring expenses 630,483 1,819,746 Adjusted EBITDA (5,018,064 ) (5,302,593 )



(1) Fair value changes in financial instruments are considered to be financing costs as they relate to convertible notes and the Forward Purchase Agreement. These changes are non-cash as these changes in fair value are affected by the volatility of the Company’s share price.





__________________________________

¹ Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial metric. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release for more information, including a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

