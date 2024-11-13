Invizyne’s Nasdaq IPO Marks New Era of Biomanufacturing

Underlying technology demonstrates the use of enhanced enzyme systems outside of cells can bypass many of the limitations associated with traditional cell-based synthetic biology

Monrovia, CA, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Invizyne Technologies, Inc. , (NASDAQ:IZTC) ("Invizyne"), a leading designer of cell-free, enzyme-based biomanufacturing systems to produce commercially important molecules and chemicals for everyday life, started trading on Nasdaq. The successful initial public offering marks the next era of biomanufacturing, based on an idea pioneered by UCLA Professor Emeritus James Bowie over a decade ago – making enzymatic pathways function outside the constraints of living cells.

“We were frustrated with the limitations of working with enzymatic pathways inside cells, which made us wonder whether we could get rid of the cells altogether,” said Bowie. “I was lucky to have a team with enough talent and grit to actually make it work.”

After founding Invizyne in 2019 and continuing their work to mature the technology, today’s public listing on Nasdaq marks another milestone. “The team is excited to show the world what cell-free biomanufacturing can do,” Bowie said. “I personally believe there is a huge potential to replace much of current chemical production with our environmentally friendly alternative.”

Invizyne CEO Michael Heltzen adds, “After joining as the CEO, it quickly became obvious to me that this is a world-class scientific team, able to pull off what most scientists previously thought to be impossible. Specifically, making cell-free enzymatic pathways run chemical reactions without the need of the cell. We are thereby bypassing many of the limitations associated with cell-based synthetic biology. Now we aim to show our investors and the world that our next generation enzymes and biomanufacturing platform is commercially viable through licensing deals and different types of partnerships.”





Invizyne CEO Michael Heltzen comments on the company’s IPO

About Invizyne

Invizyne Technologies, Inc. is a cell-free enzyme-based biomanufacturing technology company headquartered in Monrovia, California. Invizyne is redefining biomanufacturing by leveraging cell-free, multi-step, enzyme-based systems to efficiently transform natural or renewable resources into highly sought after biochemicals, such as Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), biofuels, food flavors, fragrances, cosmetics, etc. Management of Invizyne believes that its biomanufacturing platform, known as SimplePath™, will be a significant alternative to the current methods of chemical compound production, which are generally chemical synthesis, natural extraction, and synthetic biology. The objective for the SimplePath™ platform is to enable the efficient production of a diverse range of chemicals otherwise impossible to make, or very expensive to make. The SimplePath™ platform not only can maximize the value of these resources but also can contribute to the development of novel and renewable chemical compounds that hold the potential to open new markets and business opportunities.

For more information, please visit www.invizyne.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “aim”, "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Invizyne's control. Invizyne's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Invizyne's views as of the date of this press release. Invizyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Invizyne undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Invizyne's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media contacts:

Lasse Görlitz, VP of Communications

(858) 319-7135

press@invizyne.com

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@invizyne.com







Attachment

Invizyne CEO Michael Heltzen comments on the company’s IPO Invizyne CEO Michael Heltzen comments on the company’s IPO

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.