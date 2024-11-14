Shrub Oak International School Partners with St. Mary’s Food Pantry for Thanksgiving Dinner Food Drive

Shrub Oak International School partners with St. Mary’s Food Pantry to host a Thanksgiving food drive, empowering students to support local families in need.

MOHEGAN LAKE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuing a tradition of community service, Shrub Oak International School is proud to announce a Thanksgiving Dinner Food Drive in partnership with St. Mary’s Food Pantry. Building upon the success of our previous Back-to-School Backpack Drive, Shrub Oak students will be directly involved in collecting, organizing, and distributing holiday meal items to local families. The distribution event will take place on November 23rd at St. Mary’s Food Pantry on Route 6 in Mohegan Lake on a first-come, first-served basis.

Shrub Oak International School is a therapeutic day and residential school serving autistic children, adolescents, and young adults with complex co-occurring conditions. In August, Shrub Oak and St. Mary’s collaborated on a backpack drive, where Shrub Oak students prepared 75 backpacks filled with essential school supplies for children in need. The event was a hands-on learning experience that emphasized teamwork, organization, and empathy. For Thanksgiving, Shrub Oak students are once again demonstrating their commitment to the community by partnering with St. Mary’s to provide turkeys and other holiday meal essentials to families in Yorktown and the surrounding areas.

Michael Koffler, CEO of Shrub Oak International School, expressed his pride in the ongoing partnership with St. Mary’s, stating, “Community engagement is central to Shrub Oak’s mission. Our collaboration with St. Mary’s gives our students the opportunity to learn meaningful life skills, practice empathy, and see the impact of their contributions firsthand. It’s inspiring to watch our students grow not only academically but also as compassionate members of society.”

The Thanksgiving Dinner Food Drive not only supports local families but also serves as a critical opportunity for Shrub Oak students to develop life skills essential for their growth and independence. Through activities like these, students build skills in organization, communication, and responsibility—all of which help prepare them for navigating real-world scenarios. The chance to engage directly with the community allows students to practice social interactions, gain confidence in new settings, and understand the importance of empathy and teamwork.

Event Details:

• Date: November 23rd, 2023

• Location: St. Mary’s Food Pantry, Mohegan Lake, NY

• Details: Turkeys and holiday meal essentials will be distributed to local families on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about Shrub Oak International School, please visit www.shruboak.org.

________________________________________

About Shrub Oak International School:

The mission of Shrub Oak International School is to improve the lives of children, adolescents, and young adults on the autism spectrum. We help our students form positive relationships through individualized strength-based and passion-based learning, and equip them with the tools they need to develop friendships, navigate their communities, and maximize their potential. Located on 127 acres in the heart of New York’s beautiful Hudson Valley, Shrub Oak International School offers a comprehensive curriculum including extensive therapeutic support services, individualized support, and a warm, nurturing community. Our singular focus is each student’s success and happiness.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.