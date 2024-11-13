Council to Consider Three Applicants for Court of Criminal Appeals Vacancy

Nashville, Tenn. – The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments will consider three applicants when it meets Thursday, December 5, 2024, in Knoxville to select nominees for the Court of Appeals Eastern Section.

The applicants are:

Bryce W. McKenzie

Willie Santana

Steven W. Sword

The public hearing for this position is scheduled for Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 10:30 EST in the courtroom of the Tennessee Supreme Court Building, 505 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902.

Any member of the public may attend the public hearing and can express, orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy. If you require any accommodation and/or have special needs because of a qualified disability, or have questions about the Council, please contact John Jefferson at the Administrative Office of the Courts at John.Jefferson@tncourts.gov or 615.741.2687.

Following the interviews, public hearing and deliberations, the Council will select three candidates to recommend to the governor. For additional information, please contact John Jefferson, assistant general counsel, at john.jefferson@tncourts.gov.

