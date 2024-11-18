Go Brewing’s Award-Winning Non-Alcoholic Beers to Hit Store Shelves across the East Coast in November

Go Brewing, award-winning non-alcoholic craft beer, is now available at Wegmans

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Go Brewing , one of the fastest-growing non-alcoholic (NA) brands in the country, and known for its award-winning NA beers, announces a new key partnership with Wegmans Food Markets. Starting in November, Wegmans’ customers across the East Coast will be able to enjoy Go Brewing’s acclaimed non-alcoholic beers, including Sunshine State Tropical IPA, Sunbeam Pils, New School Berry Sour, The Story Double IPA, and Freedom West Coast Pale.The rollout includes Wegmans stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington D.C., Massachusetts, Virginia, and North Carolina.Go Brewing Outpacing Non-Alcoholic Beer Category GrowthGo Brewing, one of only a handful of breweries across the entire country with a dedicated NA facility to produce their own beers, is experiencing explosive growth in the non-alcoholic beer market growing at an incredible 404% year-over-year, outpacing the already booming non-alcoholic segment. Non-Alcoholic beer has grown 31%, year-to-date, in total US grocery sales, according to Nielsen.Quote from Mark Agnello, Beer Category Merchant, WegmansWegmans has seen substantial growth in its non-alcoholic category, reflecting a strong consumer shift toward healthier, alcohol-free alternatives."We've seen the trends in the non-alcoholic category, and we know our customers are trying to eat and drink healthier. We want to support our customers and provide offerings that help them live healthier and better lives. We see Go Brewing as a partner, with their high quality, great tasting non-alcoholic beers. They will be a great addition to our portfolio, one that our customers are sure to love.”Rising Demand for Health-Conscious ChoicesThe partnership between Go Brewing and Wegmans highlights the growing consumer demand for healthier, “better-for-you” products, as well as the rise of the sober-curious movement. Go Brewing’s flavorful, non-alcoholic beers provide a balanced alternative for consumers who enjoy craft beer but are looking for a healthier lifestyle option.Quote from Joe Chura, Founder of Go Brewing"We’re incredibly excited to partner with Wegmans and bring our non-alcoholic beers to their shelves," said Joe Chura, Founder of Go Brewing. "Wegmans has a strong reputation for innovation and quality, making this an ideal partnership for us as one of the fastest-growing breweries in the country. This collaboration allows us to connect with more customers who are looking for premium, healthier beer options."###About Go BrewingGo Brewing is an award-winning pioneer in the non-alcoholic craft beer industry, creating flavorful, high-quality beers for those seeking balance in their lifestyle. With a focus on innovative brewing techniques and premium ingredients, Go Brewing has rapidly become one of the fastest-growing craft breweries in the U.S., offering a wide selection of non-alcoholic beers that rival the taste and complexity of traditional brews.About WegmansWegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a regional supermarket chain with 111 stores located along the East Coast. The family-owned company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by FORTUNE magazine for 27 consecutive years, ranking #6 in 2024.

