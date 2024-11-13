A Fresh Take On Cooler Meets National Spotlight: FOAM to Appear on Shark Tank

Fun sized cooler. Big time fun. 3 of our Best Selling FOAM Coolers. FOAM – the lightweight cooler that floats, so you can relax and enjoy every moment on the water. FOAM, LLC Cooler Logo Black

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOAM , LLC, the company behind the innovative EVA foam cooler that combines durability with lightweight performance, is excited to announce that it will be featured on Shark Tank , airing on ABC on November 22nd at 8/7c and stream next day on Hulu. Watch FOAM Founders David Kittle and Chad Lee pitch for an investment into the future of coolers.Kittle and Lee were excited to be guests on the 16th season of the Emmy award-winning show Shark Tank and the opportunity to present their one-of-a-kind product to the renowned panel of investors.“I’m excited to showcase our coolers on Shark Tank. We’ve created something truly unique that brings both functionality and fun to everyday adventures, and having the opportunity to share it with the Sharks—and the world—is an incredible moment for us,” said Kittle. “Our team has poured everything into making FOAM a cooler brand that resonates with families, outdoor enthusiasts, and anyone looking for quality and convenience. We can’t wait to show what comes next!”FOAM coolers use advanced closed-cell EVA technology to keep contents chilled for hours on any adventure. Crafted entirely from 100% EVA foam (similar material as CROCS), these coolers are lightweight, durable, and they float. Their 12” cube cooler, weighing just under 4 lbs, is designed for portability, making it ideal for every day trips.Developed in 2022, FOAM was born out of frustration with the traditional choices on the market. Designed to address size, weight, durability, and a sense of fun, FOAM believes your cooler should make your best day even better—not a source of frustration.“FOAM is unlike any cooler out there,” said Chad Lee “Coolers swim in a sea of sameness. Our design brings something completely fresh by solving common frustrations around weight, size, and durability. With FOAM, we’ve created a cooler that’s not only practical but also fun, floating when full and easy to carry anywhere. The opportunity to showcase our product on Shark Tank is a dream come true for us, and we’re excited to introduce FOAM to everyone.”FOAM coolers are available online at www.FOAMCOOLER.COM and in retailers nationwide, including Target, REI, Wayfair, Overstock, and Specialty and Boutique stores.For more information about FOAM, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok @FOAMCOOLER.To download approved pictures, video clips, and press materials of FOAM™ on the upcoming episode please visit https://www.dgepress.com/abc/pressrelease/shark-tank-1604-11-22/

FOAM durability. Due to its cross-linked foam and rubber structure, FOAM has exceptionally high durability and superior impact absorption.

