Meltwich Brings Cheese-Obsessed Dining Experience to the U.S. with First Location in Houston’s Rice Village

The Mac Attack The Ultimelt

Meltwich opens its first location in the United States in the heart of Houston’s Rice Village featuring classic comfort food with a seriously cheesy twist.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheese lovers, rejoice! Meltwich, the internationally acclaimed restaurant devoted entirely to celebrating ooey gooey cheese, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its first location in the United States. Now open in the heart of Houston’s Rice Village , this highly anticipated new addition to the local restaurant scene promises an unforgettable experience for all who appreciate cheesy comfort food.Founded in Canada by renowned restauranteur Tom Mavrou and his wife Barb Kiss, Meltwich has quickly become a sensation, known for its innovative approach to cheese-focused cuisine. The restaurant offers a deliciously curated menu that features elevated versions of classic comfort food, with a seriously cheesy twist.“We’re excited to bring our passion for melted cheese to the U.S.,” said Tom Mavrou, Co-Founder and COO of Meltwich. “Our menu is a tribute to the incredible flavors of cheese, and we can’t wait for our guests in Houston to experience the rich, bold flavors that have made Meltwich a must-visit among cheese lovers.”“Houston has an incredible growth story and its vibrant food scene is an exciting place for us to launch our first location in the USA.” said Meltwich Executive Vice-President of Development Ryan Hillis.Meltwich is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week and open until 11pm or later every night to satisfy those late-night cravings. For more information on Meltwich’s menu , visit www.meltwich.com/us/menu About Meltwich: Meltwich Hospitality Group serves elevated versions of classic comfort food, with a seriously cheesy twist. It’s known for all things melted cheese, from its signature grilled cheeses and made-to-order Angus beef burgers to their unique Hot Mess fries and hand-spun milkshakes. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Meltwich was named the fastest growing burger and sandwich chain in 2023 by Technomic. Since the original Meltwich opened in 2015 in downtown Toronto, Meltwich has expanded to over 60 locations across Canada, and plans to open 20 locations across the United States by the end of 2025.

