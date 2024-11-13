KFC's Colonel Sanders enters his tender-era with iconic Combo 13 featuring 11 herbs and spices, plus 1 ketchup and 1 "seemingly" ranch

For every Combo 13 purchased, KFC will donate $1 to Second Harvest. Each dollar helps to provide three healthy meals to people facing food insecurity

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KFC Canada launches their most iconic combo yet! Combo 13, inspired by chicken tender fans everywhere, comes with KFC Original Recipe Tenders and of course, both ketchup and “seemingly” ranch. This delicious and crispy new meal with custom packaging was designed for fans. To enjoy this fun flavour combo, you can shake it up, shake it off, or better yet, try mixing it up and dipping your tenders in both ketchup and “seemingly” ranch.

To share Combo 13 with fans, KFC will be popping up across the country to era-defining dance parties and other enchanted events, fueling the fans and adding to the excitement of this epic cultural music moment. To celebrate the launch of Combo 13, select KFC locations will be open until midnight on concert nights in Toronto and Vancouver, for fans looking to enjoy chicken tenders, post-concert.

Superfan and influencer Chris Olsen is coming out to help the Colonel prep for the big launch, making friendship bracelets, signs and dipping into Combo 13.

“KFC is excited to celebrate this moment, we're combining KFC's Original Recipe chicken tenders, featuring our 11 herbs and spices, plus 1 ketchup and 1 "seemingly" ranch to create our mouthwatering Combo 13, says, Katherine Bond-Debicki, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Digital Officer, KFC Canada. "It's a match made in heaven that taps into pop culture and gives Canadian music fans a delicious opportunity to eat like their idols while giving back to the community.”

Giving back is something that is so important to KFC and the Colonel. Each dollar donated to Second Harvest helps to provide three healthy meals to people facing food insecurity. This is an opportunity for KFC and fans to make a difference for those experiencing food insecurity in your community.

KFC's Combo 13 creative campaign can be seen and heard across KFC Canada’s Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube channels, in-store at restaurants across Canada, through the KFC App and on KFC.ca.

KFC Combo 13 — KFC Combo 13 comes with a choice of 2-piece, 3-piece, 4-piece chicken tenders, or 3-piece box meal and is available nationally starting November 13, for a limited time only and until supplies last at participating KFC restaurants, on KFC.ca and through the KFC App, and Uber Eats.

Founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in 1952, KFC is the world's most popular chain of chicken restaurants. To this day, the Colonel's own blend of 11 herbs and spices is used to season our Original Recipe® chicken and remains a very closely guarded secret. While KFC's specialty is our famous Original Recipe® chicken, KFC also features a variety of freshly prepared sandwiches and wraps, on the go snack items, home-style sides, desserts and beverages. Today Kentucky Fried Chicken Canada Company (KFC Canada) is a subsidiary of YUM! Brands, Inc. which operates more than 23,000 restaurants in more than 140 countries and territories around the world. KFC Canada has more than 600 locations right here in Canada. To learn more about KFC Canada, visit our website www.kfc.ca.

