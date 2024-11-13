RollWorks Named as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Account-Based Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RollWorks , a division of NextRoll, Inc., has been recognized as a Visionary in the latest 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Account-Based Marketing Platforms. Last year, RollWorks was placed as a Niche Player in the same report, marking an improvement in its position.

“We’re proud of our continued growth and the recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrant report,” said Vibhor Kapoor, chief business officer of NextRoll (RollWorks’ parent company). “We believe our continued growth demonstrates our commitment to delivering cutting-edge ABM solutions that help marketers achieve their account acquisition goals.”

RollWorks has made rapid product advancements over the past year, including the launch of InIQ AI-powered insights, a Command Center for unified data, Journey Predictions for account prioritization, Keyword Location Targeting to identify the geographic regions where tracked keywords are showing intent, and Contact Discovery to maximize outreach efforts. RollWorks strongly believes these innovations equip marketers with the tools to drive impactful ABM results.

“In our view, our ongoing investment in the platform’s capabilities, combined with our vision for the future of ABM, positions us to continue scaling our solutions for midmarket companies,” said Roli Saxena, chief executive officer of NextRoll. “We’re excited to build on this momentum and help marketers stay ahead of the curve with innovative tools and insights.”

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, provides B2B companies with a comprehensive platform to generate pipelines, speed sales cycles, and drive revenue growth by connecting account-based insights with world-class multi-touch advertising and outreach. Powered by advanced AI and a vast dataset, RollWorks enables businesses to identify key buyers, engage them across multiple channels, and measure the impact of their efforts. Whether businesses are executing fully developed account-based strategies or just starting their revenue marketing journey, RollWorks helps teams achieve meaningful, data-driven results. To learn more, visit rollworks.com .

