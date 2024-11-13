Zylö’s ‘Powered by Z-pod’ technology named twice as a finalist in the prestigious C&T Allē Awards

GREENVILLE, SC, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zylö’s patented Z-pod® topical delivery platform was recently named as a 2025 Cosmetic & Toiletries (C&T) Allē Awards finalist in two categories: (i) Anti-Aging Ingredient Blend and (ii) Color, Sun & Nutricosmetic Ingredient Blend. C&T magazine—which is a leading resource for cosmetic scientists and R&D managers—received an all-time high number of entries, and according to C&T, “the competition was fierce.”

Zylö’s finalist in the Anti-Aging Ingredient Blend category is YuvaBio® Y100™-loaded Z-pods, which combines Zylö’s Z-pod technology with YuvaBio’s breakthrough Y100 technology.

Zylö’s delivery technology, licensed from Albert Einstein College of Medicine, is based on silica-derived particles—called Z-pods. Zylö can embed an active ingredient of choice into these particles, thereby providing sustained delivery that nourishes/treats the skin for 24+ hours … as opposed to the bolus effect—without Z-pods—that typically results in only 30-60 minutes of effect.

The YuvaBio technology is based on breakthroughs in mitochondrial and longevity science. The team at Yuva Biosciences—global thought leaders in the field of mitochondrial research—authored a seminal paper that was published in one of the Nature publications, Cell Death & Disease. YuvaBio then combined their scientific expertise with artificial intelligence to screen libraries of compounds to determine which ones were the most efficacious in improving mitochondrial health and function. The best of the best was YuvaBio Y100, a natural molecule that has been isolated and purified from a botanical extract. Their flagship innovation is now clinically proven and redefining the future of healthy aging, from the inside out.

The combination of these two technologies is compelling: Based on a battery of studies, embedding Y100 into Z-pods demonstrated a durable and lasting effect of up to 24 hours versus an extraordinarily short-term effect without the Z-pods.

When put to the test in a cohort of 21 female participants, an 8-week treatment regimen with Y100-loaded Z-pods resulted in a reduction in skin age of 3.0 years. Because the participants were allowed to continue their anti-aging regimen up until the start of the study, this dataset suggests that Y100-loaded Z-pods reduces skin age by 3 years more than typical anti-aging serums.

Zylö’s finalist in the Color, Sun & Nutricosmetic Ingredient Blend category is CBD-loaded Z-pods. This ingredient blend is included in a product that is about to be launched internationally by CielementsMD® (owned by MINO Labs). The product, named Daily DNA Defense™, was shown in a clinical study conducted by Adam Friedman MD and Brian Berman MD to: (i) shield your skin from harmful UVA rays, thereby preventing DNA damage and premature aging and (ii) reduce nuclear and mitochondrial DNA mutations, preserving your skin’s cellular integrity and vitality. The study and its results were published in the peer-reviewed Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Scott Pancoast, CEO + founder of Zylö, stated, "We are honored to be recognized by the prestigious C&T group; and, we are proud to have such strong partners in YuvaBio and CielementsMD/MINO Labs.”

About Zylö Therapeutics: Zylö is commercializing the ‘Powered by Z-pod’ technology platform, a disruptive topical delivery system that extends duration of effect, improves follicle activity/targeting, and enhances product performance of many therapeutic and cosmetic agents. Notably, the Z-pod technology can also be adapted to provide sustained topical delivery of nitric oxide for multiple therapeutic indications. For more detail on the Z-pod technology, please visit www.z-pods.com and follow us on X (@Z-pods).

About C&T Magazine: C&T magazine is dedicated to providing cosmetic scientists with premium content and specialized insight to push innovation and product development ahead of the competition; experts within the industry rate C&T as the top information resource for passionate chemists, research scientists, and R&D managers.

NOTE: YuvaBio and Y100 are trademarks owned by YuvaBiosciences. CielementsMD and Daily DNA Defense are trademarks owned by MINO Labs.

