The potential for NLRP3 inhibitors extends beyond autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Ongoing research suggests they may also be effective in treating neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and multiple sclerosis, as well as metabolic conditions like gout and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). This broad range of applications is driving market interest.

New York, USA, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 20+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Segment | DelveInsight | DelveInsight

The potential for NLRP3 inhibitors extends beyond autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Ongoing research suggests they may also be effective in treating neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and multiple sclerosis, as well as metabolic conditions like gout and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). This broad range of applications is driving market interest.

DelveInsight’s 'NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Pipeline Insight 2024' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline NLRP3 protein inhibitors in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the NLRP3 protein inhibitors pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s NLRP3 protein inhibitors pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline NLRP3 protein inhibitors.

active players working to develop pipeline NLRP3 protein inhibitors. Key NLRP3 protein inhibitors companies such as Halia Therapeutics, Ventus Therapeutics, EpicentRx, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inflammasome Therapeutics, Ventyx Biosciences, Biolexis Therapeutics, Halia Therapeutics, Olatec Therapeutics, Secarna Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, NodThera, and others are evaluating new NLRP3 protein inhibitors drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new NLRP3 protein inhibitors drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline NLRP3 protein inhibitors such as HT6184, VENT 02, Nibrozetone, ZYIL1, MRT-8102, Kamuvudine-9, VTX 3232, NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor, Dapansutrile, NNC6022-0001, NLRP3 Research Program, NT 0796, and others are under different phases of NLRP3 protein inhibitors clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of NLRP3 protein inhibitors clinical trials. In August 2024, Halia Therapeutics and Biolexis Therapeutics announced an ongoing collaboration that successfully identified a novel brain-penetrant small molecule candidate targeting NLRP3-driven neuroinflammation by leveraging Biolexis' MolecuLern™ AI-enabled approach. This milestone represents a significant advancement in developing treatments for neuroinflammatory disorders, including Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions.

In June 2024, NodThera announced positive data from its Phase Ib/IIa cardiovascular risk study in inflamed obese subjects, evaluating the effects of its oral, brain-penetrant NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor NT-0796, on inflammatory, cardiovascular and metabolic risk parameters.

In May 2024, Novo Nordisk successfully dosed the first participant in a Phase I clinical study for NNC6022-0001 (formerly known as VENT-01) – an oral NLRP3 inhibitor licensed by Novo Nordisk in September 2022.

In April 2024, Ventus Therapeutics announced results from its Phase I clinical trial of VENT-02, a novel, oral, brain-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor. The Phase I trial evaluated the pharmacodynamics, pharmacokinetics, safety, and tolerability of VENT-02 across a broad range of single and multiple ascending doses in adult healthy volunteers.

In March 2024, Parkinson’s UK announced the investment of GBP 2.1 million to support Neumora Therapeutics to carry out preclinical testing of NMRA-NLRP3, a NLRP3 inhibitor with the potential to reduce inflammation and protect brain cells in Parkinson’s.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in NLRP3 protein inhibitors drugs @ NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Pipeline Report

The NLRP3 protein inhibitors pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage NLRP3 protein inhibitors drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the NLRP3 protein inhibitors clinical trial landscape.

NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Overview

NOD-like receptor family pyrin domain-containing 3 (NLRP3) protein is a key component of the innate immune system, playing a crucial role in the activation of the inflammasome. The NLRP3 inflammasome is responsible for the maturation and release of pro-inflammatory cytokines such as IL-1β and IL-18. This process is essential for host defense against pathogens but can lead to chronic inflammation when dysregulated. Overactivation of the NLRP3 inflammasome is implicated in a wide range of diseases, including autoimmune disorders, metabolic syndromes, neurodegenerative diseases, and certain cancers. Thus, targeting NLRP3 with specific inhibitors has become a promising strategy for treating these inflammatory conditions.

NLRP3 protein inhibitors work by either directly blocking the NLRP3 protein or interfering with its activation pathway, thereby preventing the assembly of the inflammasome and subsequent cytokine release. These inhibitors offer a novel therapeutic approach by addressing the root cause of inflammation rather than merely managing its symptoms. Several NLRP3 inhibitors are currently under development, with some already in clinical trials for diseases like gout, rheumatoid arthritis, and type 2 diabetes. Their ability to modulate the inflammatory response makes them a potential game-changer in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases, offering hope for more effective and targeted therapies.

Find out more about NLRP3 protein inhibitors drugs @ NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Analysis

A snapshot of the Pipeline NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase Indication RoA Nibrozetone EpicentRx III Small cell lung cancer Intravenous ZYIL 1 Zydus Cadila II Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; Cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes; Ulcerative Colitis Oral HT6184 Halia Therapeutics II Inflammatory pain; Myelodysplastic syndromes Oral VTX 3232 Ventyx Biosciences II Parkinson's disease Oral VENT 02 Ventus Therapeutics I Neurodegenerative disorders Oral NNC6022-0001 Novo Nordisk I Cardiometabolic Diseases Oral Kamuvudine-9 Inflammasome Therapeutics I Thyroid Eye Disease Oral MRT-8102 Monte Rosa Therapeutics Preclinical Inflammation Oral

Learn more about the emerging NLRP3 protein inhibitors @ NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Clinical Trials

NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Therapeutics Assessment

The NLRP3 protein inhibitors pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging NLRP3 protein inhibitors segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration.

Scope of the NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravaginal, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical

Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravaginal, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Vaccines, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule

: Vaccines, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule Key NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Companies : Halia Therapeutics, Ventus Therapeutics, EpicentRx, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inflammasome Therapeutics, Ventyx Biosciences, Biolexis Therapeutics, Halia Therapeutics, Olatec Therapeutics, Secarna Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, NodThera, and others

: Halia Therapeutics, Ventus Therapeutics, EpicentRx, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inflammasome Therapeutics, Ventyx Biosciences, Biolexis Therapeutics, Halia Therapeutics, Olatec Therapeutics, Secarna Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, NodThera, and others Key NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Pipeline Therapies: HT6184, VENT 02, Nibrozetone, ZYIL1, MRT-8102, Kamuvudine-9, VTX 3232, NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor, Dapansutrile, NNC6022-0001, NLRP3 Research Program, NT 0796, and others

Dive deep into rich insights for new NLRP3 protein inhibitors, visit @ NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Drugs

Table of Contents

1. NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Pipeline Report Introduction 2. NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the NLRP3 protein inhibitors pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ NLRP3 Protein Inhibitors Therapeutics

Related Reports

Parkinson’s Disease Market

Parkinson’s Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Parkinson’s disease companies, including Supernus Pharmaceutical, Britannia Pharmaceutical, Cerevel Therapeutics, Pfizer, AbbVie, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Pharma Two B, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (NeuroDerm), Annovis Bio, among others.

Parkinson's Disease Pipeline

Parkinson's Disease Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Parkinson's disease companies, including Cerevel Therapeutics, Inhibikase Therapeutics, Neuraly, Peptron, Biogen, Roche, Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Modag, Annovis Bio Inc., BioVie Inc., United Neuroscience Ltd., Luye Pharma Group, AbbVie, UCB Biopharma SRL, InnoMedica Schweiz AG, Integrative Research Laboratories AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, Shanghai WD Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Cerevance Beta, Inc., Nobilis Therapeutics Inc., BlueRock Therapeutics, Taiwan Mitochondrion Applied Technology Co., Ltd., among others.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key amyotrophic lateral sclerosis companies including Helixmith, Sanofi, Denali Therapeutics, Alector, GSK, NeuroSense Therapeutics, Biogen, among others.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key amyotrophic lateral sclerosis companies, including Biogen, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Ferrer Internacional S.A., AbbVie, Calico Life Sciences LLC, Genuv Inc., Kadimastem, Corcept Therapeutics, AL-S Pharma, Rapa Therapeutics LLC, Cytokinetics, MediciNova, Retrotope, Inc. Woolsey Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, PTC Therapeutics, Helixmith Co., Ltd., Annexon, Inc., Denali Therapeutics Inc., Revalesio Corporation, Clene Nanomedicine, Ashvattha Therapeutics, Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Procypra Therapeutics, Knopp Biosciences, InFlectis BioScience, AI Therapeutics, Inc., Cellenkos, ZZ Biotech, LLC, QurAlis Corporation, Alector Inc., NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Small-cell Lung Cancer Market

Small-cell Lung Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key SCLC companies including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, AstraZeneca, PharmaMar, EpicentRx, among others.

DelveInsight’s Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

Other Business Consulting Services

Healthcare Conference Coverage

Pipeline Assessment

Healthcare Licensing Services

Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +14699457679 www.delveinsight.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.