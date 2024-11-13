Joint Statement on Signing of “ICE Pact” MOU between the United States, Canada, and Finland

As leaders of Arctic nations, Canada, Finland, and the United States recognize the enduring importance of the region to our shared economic, climate, and national security. Today, we commit to deepen our cooperation to ensure that the polar and Arctic regions remain peaceful, cooperative, and prosperous. Officials from each nation signed a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalize the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact, a landmark initiative that advances Arctic and polar icebreaker development by combining our collective knowledge, resources, and expertise.

Through the ICE Pact, our governments will strengthen our longstanding ties. As the first initiative under this arrangement, we commit to a collaborative effort to build best-in-class Arctic and polar icebreakers and related capabilities in each of our countries by sharing expertise, information, and resources. Canada, Finland, and the United States will work together to develop an implementation plan to produce these critical vessels, supporting allies and partners with responsibilities in the Arctic and Antarctic regions.

This partnership has the potential to consolidate demand and increase production in our respective shipyards, allowing for efficient and affordable construction of these specialized vessels. By strategically pooling our expertise in Arctic and polar vessel production, together we will take advantage of opportunities to help strengthen demand for shipbuilding, and seek to attract high-quality jobs, support maritime infrastructure supply chains critical to national security, and help support sales to other countries. We invite allies and partners globally to purchase Arctic and polar icebreakers from Canadian, Finnish, and U.S. shipyards, and benefit from reduced costs and faster delivery schedules that ICE Pact will enable.

Beyond joint production of Arctic and polar icebreakers and related capabilities, this partnership will also enable likeminded nations to uphold international rules, norms, and standards, ensuring peace and stability in the Arctic and Antarctic regions for generations to come.