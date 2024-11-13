Governor Abbott Congratulates Pearland As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, November 13 - November 13, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Pearland on being designated as the seventh Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows Visit Pearland’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.



“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generated more than $193.8 billion in economic impact and supported 1.3 million jobs across the state in 2023. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Pearland and Visit Pearland on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”



“Pearland’s family-friendly events and welcoming spirit create an inviting destination that captures the heart of Texas,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “From locally loved eateries and boutiques to expansive parks for geocaching, birdwatching, and play, Pearland delivers memorable experiences for visitors of all ages. We are excited to celebrate Pearland’s continued dedication to Texas tourism with this designation.”



“Congratulations to Pearland on becoming a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Representative Dennis Paul. “As one of the State Representatives for Pearland, I’m proud to see our community recognized for its commitment to tourism and economic growth. This designation highlights Pearland’s welcoming spirit and unique offerings, which attract visitors from across Texas and beyond.”



“As both the Mayor of Pearland and a longtime resident of this great city, I can speak to the undeniable influence that tourism has on our community and the valuable work that the Visit Pearland team has dedicated towards its prosperity,” said Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole.



“Our Visit Pearland team is proud to showcase the city of Pearland and the many tourism-forward initiatives we support and nurture,” said Visit Pearland Executive Director Tracy Rohrbacher. “The positive impact of visitation on Pearland continues to be a driving force for economic growth. I’m enthusiastic about what's to come in the future as we continue to champion Pearland’s unique experiences.”



The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas



The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.

