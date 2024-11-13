Alameda County to open CARE Court just in time

(Subscription required) Alameda County Superior Court announced the establishment of its CARE Court a month before the state's Dec. 1 deadline. Sonoma County is also making plans for a CARE Court launch by December.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.