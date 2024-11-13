Armenia: Helping health-care professionals acquire essential life-saving skills
Using the acquired skills, Astghik performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and successfully revived the patient. She felt confident in her ability even though it was the first time, since she began working at the medical centre, that she had performed CPR on a patient. The following day, she called her ICRC trainer to express gratitude for helping her learn and develop such precious skills that saved a life.
Astghik’s transformative experience highlights the effectiveness of our training programmes, which aim to bolster the emergency response capabilities of Armenia’s health-care professionals.
