Springfree Trampoline Announces Exclusive Trampoline Bundle at Costco Ahead of the Holiday Season

Springfree Trampoline returns to Costco, expanding its reach in the premium outdoor recreation market. Now available online, Springfree will also debut in select Costco warehouses just in time for the holidays.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holiday shoppers, gear up: Costco has reintroduced trampolines to its product line-up after a long hiatus, launching an exclusive Springfree Trampoline bundle just in time for the gift-giving season.

The new All Black Springfree Trampoline Jumbo Round bundle, the largest round trampoline in Springfree’s lineup, is now available, exclusively, for purchase on Costco’s website.

*Costco membership not required to purchase in US.

The bundle comes with a matching black ladder for easy access into the trampoline and a basketball hoop for added fun.

Costco members can take advantage of special value pricing and secure the best price for this size trampoline.

So, if you’re a parent or grandparent looking for a holiday gift for kids, this Springfree Trampoline bundle offers a thoughtful, long-lasting gift that encourages active play.

“This exclusive Costco trampoline bundle provides families with a truly premium gift option that’s both fun and built to last,” said Amy McIntee, Chief Operating Officer at goba Sports Group, the parent company of Springfree Trampoline.

“Our goal is to make our safety-first trampolines readily available for families looking for reliable outdoor play equipment for their children. The All Black Jumbo Round Trampoline provides endless opportunities for engaging outdoor activity that promotes health, wellness, and joyful family moments for years to come.”

The 13 ft Jumbo Round Trampoline includes 132 square feet of jumping space -- making it not only a great playtime option for kids but also adults looking for a low-impact fitness solution.

Like all Springfree Trampolines, the Jumbo Round model is equipped with industry-leading safety features including a springless design, flexible enclosure system and no hard edges all backed by a 10-year warranty on all trampoline parts.

You can purchase professional installation with the Springfree Jumbo Round Trampoline bundle (details in the Costco product box) or use the free BILT app for 3D, step-by-step instructions if self-assembling.

In addition to the Costco bundle, Springfree Trampoline offers a variety of other trampoline sizes and accessories on its website.

Shop now at www.springfreetrampoline.com for limited-time Holiday offers!



About Springfree Trampoline™:



Springfree Trampoline is the world’s safest, highest quality, and longest-lasting trampoline. Redefining backyard play and helping families go outside and be active through innovation rooted in safety and quality, Springfree Trampoline’s patented safety design is the only trampoline on the market that eliminates 90% of all product-related trampoline injuries. Springfree Trampoline is available in Springfree Retail stores and via select retailers and e-tailers across the United States. To learn more about Springfree Trampoline, find a store near you or to purchase online, go to www.springfreetrampoline.com or call 1 (877) 586-7723.

