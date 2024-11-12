Prime Minister and President of the Republic hold working meeting

SLOVENIA, November 12 - They agreed that mutual respect, open communication and, above all, coherence in external action on foreign and domestic policy issues are essential for cooperation between all branches of the Government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.