Former McNairy County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged in Shooting Deaths of Multiple Dogs

BETHEL SPRINGS – A former deputy of the McNairy County Sheriff’s Department faces a set of felony charges following a TBI investigation into the shooting deaths of multiple dogs.

On November 7th, at the request of 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI special agents began investigating the incident. Agents subsequently developed information that on November 4th, the McNairy County Sheriff’s Department received an animal welfare concern call. Deputy Connor Brackin (DOB: 07/26/2000) responded to the residence in the 8300 block of SR 199 in Bethel Springs, to check the condition of the dogs. Bracken released one of the dogs to the complainant. For reasons under investigation, he fired his duty weapon, shooting and killing seven dogs on the property.

On Tuesday, TBI agents obtained warrants for Brackin, charging him with seven counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and eight counts of Reckless Endangerment. Brackin turned himself in and was booked into the McNairy County Jail.