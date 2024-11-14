World Italian Cuisine Week Welcomes EU Initiative, Bringing Exquisite Quality to Australian Food Lovers

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year’s World Italian Cuisine Week brings an extraordinary culinary experience to Australia: the coveted, limited-edition Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO. Now, food enthusiasts can savor this delicacy from home—no airfare required!“It’s always thrilling when a truly exceptional product arrives in Australia,” shares Chef Andrea Vignali of Al Dente Enoteca. “When I was invited as one of five chefs to first experience this prosciutto and craft recipes around it, I leaped at the opportunity.”New to Australian shores but renowned in Italy, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is no ordinary prosciutto. Chef Andrea explains, “This product stands apart due to the specific breed of pig, the unique microclimate in which they’re raised, and a centuries-old curing process that spans over 20 months. It’s simply the best you can find.”Thanks to a three-year campaign "“THE EU GEM HAM: PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO” co-funded by the European Union, Australians can now discover Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO in select Woolworths locations, gourmet retailers, and top restaurants. For inspiration, a free recipe e-book curated by celebrity chefs is also available to download, featuring ideas to showcase this exceptional product in your own kitchen.For more recipes, tips, and to find outlets near you, visit our website at gemham.eu or follow us on Instagram @consorzio_carpegna.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.