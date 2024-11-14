Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,482 in the last 365 days.

World Italian Cuisine Week Welcomes EU Initiative, Bringing Exquisite Quality to Australian Food Lovers

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s World Italian Cuisine Week brings an extraordinary culinary experience to Australia: the coveted, limited-edition Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO. Now, food enthusiasts can savor this delicacy from home—no airfare required!

“It’s always thrilling when a truly exceptional product arrives in Australia,” shares Chef Andrea Vignali of Al Dente Enoteca. “When I was invited as one of five chefs to first experience this prosciutto and craft recipes around it, I leaped at the opportunity.”

New to Australian shores but renowned in Italy, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is no ordinary prosciutto. Chef Andrea explains, “This product stands apart due to the specific breed of pig, the unique microclimate in which they’re raised, and a centuries-old curing process that spans over 20 months. It’s simply the best you can find.”

Thanks to a three-year campaign "“THE EU GEM HAM: PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO” co-funded by the European Union, Australians can now discover Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO in select Woolworths locations, gourmet retailers, and top restaurants. For inspiration, a free recipe e-book curated by celebrity chefs is also available to download, featuring ideas to showcase this exceptional product in your own kitchen.

For more recipes, tips, and to find outlets near you, visit our website at gemham.eu or follow us on Instagram @consorzio_carpegna.

Enrica Benzoni
Blancdenoir Srl
+39 030 774 1535
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

World Italian Cuisine Week Welcomes EU Initiative, Bringing Exquisite Quality to Australian Food Lovers

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more