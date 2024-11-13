WILLIAMS RACING AND ZOOX JOIN FORCES IN F1’S FIRST AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PARTNERSHIP

Grove, UK, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williams Racing is proud to announce a groundbreaking new partnership with Zoox, an autonomous ride-hailing company and independent subsidiary of Amazon. The partnership marks the first time an autonomous vehicle company has partnered with a Formula 1 team, bringing together two worlds of pioneering technology.

Zoox, which is re-inventing personal transportation through a purpose-built robotaxi combining cutting-edge technology and a focus on giving riders an unrivalled experience, will become an Official Regional Partner of Williams Racing in a multi-year agreement.

Zoox’s logo will appear on the Williams car for races in the United States, starting with this month’s Las Vegas Grand Prix where the FW46 will be piloted by Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto. The robotaxi will be present at Williams’ Fan Zone at the New York-New York hotel throughout race week, offering fans a glimpse into the future of autonomous travel.

For 2025 and beyond, Zoox will activate in Las Vegas, Austin and Miami – three cities where Zoox’s autonomous technology is currently in testing. Zoox will be welcoming its first public riders in its purpose-built robotaxi in Las Vegas starting in 2025.

This unique partnership unites two organisations determined to deliver industry-defining innovation using the most advanced technology. Williams Racing’s focus on significant leaps forward in F1 technology is at the heart of its comeback plan to return to winning ways, while Zoox has developed a one-of-a-kind premium robotaxi featuring trailblazing AI technology.

As one of the longest-standing and most-trusted teams in Formula 1, Zoox was also attracted to Williams’ history as a family-founded team with a culture of being courageous and humble – which reflects how Zoox has approached building its company and ride-hailing service.

This announcement reinforces Williams’ commercial momentum and growth strategy, building on recent partnership extensions with Gulf Oil International and Kraken as the team rebuilds in pursuit of long-term success.

James Vowles, Team Principal, said: “Williams Racing is excited to be bringing the future of mobility into Formula 1 and delighted to welcome Zoox as the first autonomous vehicle company to become a partner in the sport. At first glance this might seem an unlikely partnership – F1 is about pitting the best drivers in the world against each other, while Zoox is pioneering driverless travel – but both Williams and Zoox are operating at the leading edge of automotive technology and share core values in how we do business. We look forward to helping Zoox reach new audiences, starting in Las Vegas later this month.”

Carly Wyatt, Head of Communications & Marketing, Zoox: "Partnering with Williams Racing reflects our shared values in the pursuit of performance and precision, and will allow Zoox to reach a new audience of Williams and F1 fans who embrace innovation and engineering excellence. This unique collaboration between a Formula 1 racing team and a robotaxi company presents an opportunity to provide deeper, behind-the-scenes insights into how these two industries are using similar cutting-edge technologies, including the latest advancements in AI, to reshape the future of both motorsports and mobility.”

About Williams Racing

For almost 50 years, Williams Racing has been at the forefront of one of the fastest sports on the planet, being one of the top three most successful teams in history competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. With an almost unrivalled heritage of engineering and racing F1 cars and unforgettable eras that demonstrate it is a force to be reckoned with, the British squad boasts 16 F1 World Championship titles to its name. Since its foundation in 1977 by the eminent, late Sir Frank Williams and engineering pioneer Sir Patrick Head, the team has won nine Constructors’ Championships, in association with Cosworth, Honda and Renault. Its roll call of drivers is legendary, with its seven Drivers’ Championship trophies being lifted by true icons of the sport: Alan Jones, Keke Rosberg, Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve. The team has made history before and is out to make it again with a long-term mission to evolve and return to the front of the grid.

About Zoox

Based in Foster City, CA, Zoox is reinventing personal transportation–building a safer, cleaner, and more enjoyable future on the road. At the core of its vision is a purpose-built robotaxi that offers the world a better way to ride. Through a combination of cutting-edge technology and a focus on the rider experience, Zoox is transforming urban mobility with its comprehensive and cohesive autonomous ride-hailing service. Zoox is an independent subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.

