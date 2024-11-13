Newsweek Unveils the Most Anticipated New Vehicles of 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, the modern global digital news organization, announced today the inaugural Most Anticipated New Vehicles of 2025, spotlighting the models set to capture attention in the coming year. The list includes 25 vehicles that span the spectrum of innovation and performance, handpicked by Newsweek Autos editors based on comprehensive go-to-market insights. This annual preview is designed to look forward to the standout models hitting the market in 2025.

The 2025 lineup covers an impressive range of powertrains—gasoline-powered, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, range-extended, and battery-electric—providing insights for every driving preference and environmental consideration. Reflecting the evolving automotive landscape, SUVs dominate the list, with 17 out of the 25 winners representing this category, alongside an impressive mix of cars and one truck. Notably, startups Lucid Motors and Polestar make an impact with their all-electric offerings, showing the rise of emerging players in the EV market.

“This year’s Most Anticipated New Vehicles list is not just about powerful performance and sleek designs,” said Eileen Falkenberg-Hull, Senior Editor, Autos, at Newsweek. “It highlights the pioneering technology and diverse powertrains shaping the next era of automotive excellence. Each of these models reflects the industry’s strides in balancing heritage with innovation.”

Newsweek’s 2025 Most Anticipated New Vehicles include:

Acura ADX

Aston Martin Vanquish

Audi A5/S5

Audi Q5

Bentley Continental GT Speed

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

Ford Expedition

Honda Passport

Hyundai Ioniq 9

Jeep Wagoneer S

Kia EV9 GT

Lincoln Navigator

Lucid Gravity

Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan

Nissan Armada

Nissan Murano

Polestar 4

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS

Ram 1500 Ramcharger

Range Rover Electric

Subaru Forester Hybrid

Toyota 4Runner

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volvo EX30

Volvo XC90



This is the first edition of Newsweek’s Most Anticipated Vehicles list, carefully curated to preview the models that are slated to define automotive trends and elevate the driving experience in 2025. Every effort has been made to ensure that the models included are expected to reach the market within the next year, but dates and timelines may shift.

For the full list, please visit: newsweek.com/americas-most-anticipated-new-vehicles-2025

