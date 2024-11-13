You Nominate, We Donate: Western Communities Foundation Launches Largest Charitable Campaign to Mark GivingTuesday

In partnership with CanadaHelps, the charitable arm of Western Financial Group asks Canadians to nominate their favourite charity to be selected as one of 10 to receive a $10k donation on December 3.

High River, Alberta, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Western Communities Foundation announces the launch of our largest charitable campaign to date to mark the spirit of generosity and GivingTuesday: we’re giving away $100,000 to Canadian charities on December 3. In partnership with CanadaHelps, we want to hear from people all over the country, via Facebook and LinkedIn, to tell us about their favourite Canadian charity to receive a $10,000 grant from the Foundation.

“With care at the core of everything we do here at Western, we wanted to make a splash in the leadup to GivingTuesday, by letting people from across our country tell us what charity means the most to them,” said Kenny Nicholls, Western Financial Group President and CEO, and Western Communities Foundation Chair. “Using their input, an internal committee followed by Western Financial employees will vote to select 10 charities to each receive a $10,000 donation. We’ll make that announcement during an exciting live stream event on December 3.”

“As co-founders of the GivingTuesday movement in Canada, we are always so pleased to see companies like Western Financial Group and their charitable arm, Western Communities Foundation leverage GivingTuesday as a way to engage communities across the country and make an impact,” said Julie Fiorini, General Manager, Donor Services at CanadaHelps. “CanadaHelps is proud to work with Western Communities Foundation to support this exciting initiative and we hope to see thousands of Canadians nominating their favourite charity for a chance to receive $10,000.”

From November 14 to November 27, people can nominate their favourite Canadian charities on Western’s LinkedIn and Facebook pages using #100kforGivingTuesday. On December 3 at noon EST, we encourage audiences to tune in to our live stream GivingTuesday event, hosted by tenured broadcaster Akshay Tandon, who will announce the selected charities. He will also be joined by some very notable Canadians: Dr. Robyne Hanley-Dafoe, a multi-award winning author and renowned speaker about the art of resiliency; Cat and Nat, known for their viral #MOMTRUTHS videos, bringing authenticity and humour to everything they do; Olympian and Amazing Race Canada Host Jon Montgomery, who has experienced some AMAZING adventures; and Sarah Nicole Landry, also known online as The Birds Papaya, a creator, mom, writer and speaker with over 2.5M followers on Instagram alone. Visit westernfinancialgroup.ca/givingtuesday to learn more.

As a caring first company, Western Financial Group is committed to not only supporting our staff, customers, and partners, but also the communities in which we live, work and play. Founded in 2001, Western Communities Foundation has granted over $9 million to its local communities across Canada.

To learn more about the Foundation, visit westernfinancialgroup.ca/Foundation-Who-We-Are. Go to CanadaHelps.org to learn more about CanadaHelps.

Western Financial Group Communities Foundation

Founded in 2001, the Western Financial Group Communities Foundation serves to give back to the communities where Western employees live and work and play, and foster employee pride and engagement. The Foundation's core donation programs include community Infrastructure Grants, the Western Inspirational Awards for graduating high school students, and the Matching Grants Program. Since its inception, the Western Communities Foundation has granted more than $9 million to support local communities.

CanadaHelps

CanadaHelps is Canada’s largest online donation and fundraising platform, and a charity advancing philanthropy through technology. For Canadians, CanadaHelps.org is a safe and trusted destination for discovering and supporting any charity in Canada. CanadaHelps also develops affordable fundraising technology used by more than 30,000 charities, and provides free training and education so all charities can increase their impact and succeed in the digital age. Since 2000, more than 4.6 million people have donated upwards of $3 billion through CanadaHelps. Connect with CanadaHelps on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

