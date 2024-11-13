StakingBonus Poised to Help Investors Capitalize as Bitcoin Surges to Record High of Nearly $80,000 Amid Pro-Crypto Sentiment from President-Elect Trump

New York, NY, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin (BTC) has hit an all time high of almost $80,000 after Donald Trump said he likes digital assets and will create a Bitcoin fund and appoint pro crypto regulators. The coin went up 4.3% to $79,771 in Singapore on Sunday and other major coins like Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) also went up. This is a great opportunity for investors, especially in crypto staking where platforms like StakingBonus can help find the highest paying options.

StakingBonus has one of the most comprehensive comparison tools in the industry, ranking staking platforms by APY, lock-up period and supported coins so stakers can get the highest returns. By comparing offers across top coins like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Bitcoin (BTC) investors can make informed decisions and get the best staking results in this fast growing market.

Staking on the Rise Amid Pro-Crypto Sentiment

President-elect Trump's friendly attitude toward crypto promises to provide a conducive environment of growth for all digital assets, including staking. The new administration aimed at creating the best regulatory conditions that attracted both investors and institutions to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many staking opportunities out there in the market. On StakingBonus, investors are able to research such opportunities-easily filtering through fixed and flexible staking options to find a balance that suits them in terms of yield potential versus asset control.

“With Bitcoin’s recent surge and growing support from the incoming administration, now is the time for investors to explore staking to maximize their returns,” said Spokesperson from StakingBonus. “Our platform empowers users by simplifying staking plans, ensuring they can easily identify the best options for their goals.”

Diverse Staking Plans for Different Investor Needs

StakingBonus offers a variety of flexible staking plans , helping investors explore potential earnings across popular cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC): Provides a stable staking choice with potential daily returns ranging from 1-3% over short-term, two-day plans.

Ethereum (ETH): With its Proof of Stake (PoS) model, ETH staking plans offer competitive daily returns, generally in the 1-2% range over a 7-day term.

Litecoin (LTC): Known for fast transactions and low fees, LTC typically offers short-term returns of around 1-2% over three-day cycles.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH): Offers secure staking with mid-term returns generally estimated between 1-1.5% over a 14-day period.

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE staking plans often yield appealing returns in the 1-2% daily range over 15-day terms.

XRP: Offers flexible mid-range staking options with daily potential of 1.5-2% over 20-day plans.

TRON (TRX): Known for some of the highest returns, TRON staking can offer daily returns ranging from 1.5-2% across 30-day plans.

Tether (USDT): A stablecoin option with generally steady returns of around 1-1.8% daily, suited to low-risk investors over 45 days.

These options allow users to choose based on APY, minimum staking amount, lock-up period, and flexibility, making it easier to optimize earnings with StakingBonus’s trusted comparison tool. Amid an optimistic regulatory outlook and Bitcoin’s record-setting price action, StakingBonus encourages investors to take advantage of the booming staking market. To explore the best staking options for major tokens, visit StakingBonus.com .

About StakingBonus

StakingBonus.com is a crypto-staking platform offering comprehensive staking options and tools for comparing staking yields, lock-up periods, and asset flexibility across major cryptocurrencies. By delivering accessible and transparent insights, StakingBonus helps both new and experienced investors unlock the full potential of crypto staking.





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.





Edgar Siodina stakingbonus 08134856337 Amber at stakingbonus.org support at stakingbonus.com

Legal Disclaimer:

