Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,662 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,486 in the last 365 days.

Gilat Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Revenues Increased by 17% Year-over-Year

GAAP Operating Income of $6.7 Million

Adjusted EBITDA of $10.7 Million

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $74.6 million, up 17% compared with $63.9 million in Q3 2023;
  • GAAP operating income of $6.7 million, compared with $12.7 million in Q3 2023;
    • GAAP operating income includes other income, net, of $1.3 million. Q3 2023 GAAP operating income included other income, net, of $7.4 million;
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $8.3 million, up 36% compared with $6.1 million in Q3 2023;
  • GAAP net income of $6.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared with $10.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in Q3 2023;
    • GAAP net income includes other income, net, of $1.3 million. Q3 2023 GAAP net income included other income, net, of $7.4 million;
  • Non-GAAP net income of $8.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, almost doubled compared with $4.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in Q3 2023;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $10.7 million, up 13% compared with $9.5 million in Q3 2023.

Forward-Looking Expectations

The Company narrowed the range of its 2024 revenue guidance. Expectations of revenue between $305 million to $315 million now represent year-over-year growth of 17% at the mid-point. The main effect on the revenue guidance is the company’s decision to terminate its activities in Russia due to limitations and constraints that are imposed with regard to operations there.

The Company raised and narrowed the range of its 2024 GAAP operating income guidance to between $24 million to $26 million, mainly due to the receipt of approximately $11 million in proceeds from an arbitration in Peru in H2 2024.

The Company also narrowed the range of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to between $41 to $43 million, representing year-over-year growth of 15% at the mid-point.

Management Commentary

Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented: "We performed strongly in the third quarter, achieving solid growth driven by our Satellite Network segment. This growth highlights the progress we are making in expanding our defense opportunities following our acquisition of DataPath at the end of 2023. This is highly encouraging for Gilat, as our defense business represents a rapidly growing strategic segment for the company. Our innovative satellite solutions are meeting the specialized demands of government and military customers, reinforcing our position as a trusted partner. In addition, our in-flight connectivity solutions continue to set new benchmarks for reliability and performance, addressing the increasing need for seamless airborne connectivity. Together, these efforts underscore our commitment to capturing growth in these critical markets.”

Mr. Sfadia added“We continued to broaden our pipeline of potential orders throughout our business, supported by our next-generation platform, as we capture new LEO satellite communications opportunities. Gilat is extremely well-positioned to leverage the growing demand for NGSO with an emphasis on LEO based on our comprehensive product offering and satellite expertise.”

Mr. Sfadia concluded, "We are continuing to work towards the closing of our acquisition of Stellar Blu Solutions, a leader and first-to-market of Electronically Steerable Antenna for the In-Flight-Connectivity market, and are awaiting the receipt of final regulatory approvals, documentation and other customary closing conditions. Stellar Blu’s production ramp is progressing very well, and it has already begun delivering antennas to its customers. We are more confident today that Stellar Blu will add between $120-$150 million in annual revenues and be accretive to our Non-GAAP results. Furthermore, we estimate that once Stellar Blu reaches its target manufacturing capacity during the second half of 2025, its EBITDA margin will be above 10%.”

Key Recent Announcements

  • Gilat Receives Approximately $5 Million in Orders from US Defense Customers
  • Gilat Received Over $4 Million Order from the US Department of Defense
  • Gilat Secures Approximately $15 Million in Orders from Leading Satellite Operators for GEO, MEO and LEO Constellations
  • Gilat Satellite Networks Awarded approximately $4 Million Contract to Provide Connectivity for rural areas in Latin America
  • Gilat Satellite Networks Receives Multimillion Service Contract from Leading Satellite Operator in APAC region
  • Gilat Satellite Networks Awarded Over $5M in Support of the US Department of Defense
  • Gilat Secures Over $12 Million Orders for SkyEdge Platforms from Leading Satellite Operator

Conference Call Details

Gilat’s management will discuss its third quarter 2024 results and business achievements and participate in a question-and-answer session:

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Start: 09:30 AM EST / 16:30 IST
Dial-in: US: 1-888-407-2553
  International: +972-3-918-0609
   

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on the Gilat website at www.gilat.com and through this link: https://veidan.activetrail.biz/gilatq3-2024

The webcast will also be archived for a period of 30 days on the Company’s website and through the link above.

Non-GAAP Measures

The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors with a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends, and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude, if and when applicable, the effect of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses, other operating income, net, and income tax effect on the relevant adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's net income and adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.

Non-GAAP presentations of gross profit, operating expenses, operating income, income before taxes on income, net income, adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With over 35 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive, secure end-to-end solutions and services for mission-critical operations, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Our portfolio includes a diverse offering to deliver high value solutions for multiple orbit constellations with very high throughput satellites (VHTS) and software defined satellites (SDS). Our offering is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high-performance satellite terminals; high performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC) and includes integrated ground systems for commercial and defense, field services, network management software, and cybersecurity services.

Gilat’s comprehensive offering supports multiple applications with a full portfolio of products and tailored solutions to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, enterprise, defense, aerospace, broadcast, government, and critical infrastructure clients all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Certain statements made herein that are not historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gilat to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions, inability to maintain market acceptance to Gilat’s products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, rapid changes in the market for Gilat’s products, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition, introduction of competing products by other companies, inability to manage growth and expansion, loss of key OEM partners, inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, inability to protect the Company’s proprietary technology and risks associated with Gilat’s international operations and its location in Israel, including those related to the current terrorist attacks by Hamas, and the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with Gilat’s business, reference is made to Gilat’s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:

Gilat Satellite Networks
Hagay Katz, Chief Products and Marketing Officer
hagayk@gilat.com

Gilat Satellite Networks
Mayrav Sher, Head of Finance and Investor Relations
mayravs@gilat.com


GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.                
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME                
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)              
               
       Nine months ended
 		   Three months ended
       September 30,
 		   September 30,
        2024       2023       2024       2023  
      Unaudited   Unaudited
                   
Revenues   $ 227,320     $ 190,478     $ 74,611     $ 63,927  
Cost of revenues     145,010       114,453       46,928       38,123  
                   
Gross profit     82,310       76,025       27,683       25,804  
                   
Research and development expenses, net     28,028       29,549       9,481       10,546  
Selling and marketing expenses     20,724       18,124       6,615       6,183  
General and administrative expenses     20,676       12,903       6,162       3,748  
Other operating income, net     (2,045 )     (9,757 )     (1,320 )     (7,417 )
                   
Total operating expenses     67,383       50,819       20,938       13,060  
                   
Operating income     14,927       25,206       6,745       12,744  
                   
Financial income (expenses), net     1,441       (1,087 )     662       (352 )
                   
Income before taxes on income     16,368       24,119       7,407       12,392  
                   
Taxes on income     (3,283 )     (4,062 )     (588 )     (2,240 )
                   
Net income   $ 13,085     $ 20,057     $ 6,819     $ 10,152  
                   
Earnings per share (basic and diluted)   $ 0.23     $ 0.35     $ 0.12     $ 0.18  
                   
Weighted average number of shares used in                
  computing earnings per share                
  Basic     57,016,883       56,618,407       57,017,032       56,623,793  
  Diluted     57,016,883       56,623,125       57,017,032       56,624,966  
                   



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.            
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME    
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES    
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)    
     
  Three months ended   Three months ended
  September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
  GAAP   Adjustments (*)   Non-GAAP   GAAP   Adjustments (*)   Non-GAAP
  Unaudited   Unaudited
                       
Gross profit $ 27,683   $ 755     $ 28,438   $ 25,804   $ 108     $ 25,912
Operating expenses   20,938     (767 )     20,171     13,060     6,753       19,813
Operating income   6,745     1,522       8,267     12,744     (6,645 )     6,099
Income before taxes on income   7,407     1,522       8,929     12,392     (6,645 )     5,747
Net income $ 6,819   $ 1,325     $ 8,144   $ 10,152   $ (5,568 )   $ 4,584
                       
Earnings per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.12   $ 0.02     $ 0.14   $ 0.18   $ (0.10 )   $ 0.08
                       
                       
Weighted average number of shares used in                      
computing earnings per share                      
Basic   57,017,032         57,017,032     56,623,793         56,623,793
Diluted   57,017,032         57,017,032     56,624,966         56,906,057
                       
                       
 (*) Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation expenses as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating income, net,    
  other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.      
                       
                       
  Three months ended     Three months ended 
  September 30, 2024      September 30, 2023  
      Unaudited           Unaudited    
                       
GAAP net income     $ 6,819             $ 10,152      
                       
Gross profit                      
Stock-based compensation expenses       85               108      
Amortization of purchased intangibles       596               -      
Other integration expenses       74               -      
        755               108      
Operating expenses                      
Stock-based compensation expenses       696               614      
Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination       1,131               -      
Amortization of purchased intangibles       248               50      
Other operating income, net and other integration expenses       (1,308 )             (7,417 )    
        767               (6,753 )    
                       
Taxes on income       (197 )             1,077      
                       
Non-GAAP net income     $ 8,144             $ 4,584      
                       



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.                      
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES        
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)        
         
  Nine months ended   Nine months ended
  September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
  GAAP   Adjustments (*)   Non-GAAP   GAAP   Adjustments (*)   Non-GAAP
  Unaudited   Unaudited
                       
Gross profit $ 82,310   $ 3,098     $ 85,408   $ 76,025   $ 278     $ 76,303
Operating expenses   67,383     (4,180 )     63,203     50,819     8,049       58,868
Operating income   14,927     7,278       22,205     25,206     (7,771 )     17,435
Income before taxes on income   16,368     7,278       23,646     24,119     (7,771 )     16,348
Net income $ 13,085   $ 6,628     $ 19,713   $ 20,057   $ (6,694 )   $ 13,363
                       
Earnings per share (basic and diluted) $ 0.23   $ 0.12     $ 0.35   $ 0.35   $ (0.11 )   $ 0.24
                       
                       
Weighted average number of shares used in                      
computing earnings per share                      
Basic    57,016,883         57,016,883     56,618,407         56,618,407
Diluted    57,016,883         57,047,599     56,623,125         56,716,822
                       
                       
 (*) Adjustments reflect the effect of stock-based compensation expenses as per ASC 718, amortization of purchased intangibles, other operating income, net,    
     other non-recurring expenses, other integration expenses and income tax effect on such adjustments which is calculated using the relevant effective tax rate.   
                       
                       
                       
  Nine months ended   Nine months ended
  September 30, 2024   September 30, 2023
      Unaudited           Unaudited    
                       
GAAP net income     $ 13,085             $ 20,057      
                       
Gross profit                      
Stock-based compensation expenses       385               278      
Amortization of purchased intangibles       2,023               -      
Other non-recurring expenses       466               -      
Other integration expenses       224               -      
        3,098               278      
Operating expenses                      
Stock-based compensation expenses       2,118               1,558      
Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination       3,297               -      
Amortization of purchased intangibles       772               150      
Other operating income, net and other integration expenses       (2,007 )             (9,757 )    
        4,180               (8,049 )    
                       
Taxes on income       (650 )             1,077      
                       
Non-GAAP net income     $ 19,713             $ 13,363      
                       



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.                
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION                
U.S. dollars in thousands                
                 
                 
ADJUSTED EBITDA:                
                 
     Nine months ended
 		   Three months ended
     September 30,
 		   September 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
    Unaudited   Unaudited
                 
GAAP net income   $ 13,085     $ 20,057     $ 6,819     $ 10,152  
Adjustments:                
Financial expenses (income), net     (1,441 )     1,087       (662 )     352  
Taxes on income     3,283       4,062       588       2,240  
Stock-based compensation expenses     2,503       1,836       781       722  
Stock-based compensation expenses related to business combination     3,297       -       1,131       -  
Depreciation and amortization (*)     10,709       9,765       3,266       3,430  
Other operating income, net     (2,045 )     (9,757 )     (1,320 )     (7,417 )
Other non-recurring expenses     466       -       -       -  
Other integration expenses     262       -       86       -  
                 
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 30,119     $ 27,050     $ 10,689     $ 9,479  
                 
(*) Including amortization of lease incentive                
                 
SEGMENT REVENUES:                
                 
     Nine months ended
 		   Three months ended
     September 30,
 		   September 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
    Unaudited   Unaudited
                 
Satellite Networks   $ 149,110     $ 115,010     $ 51,732     $ 40,737  
Integrated Solutions     37,668       36,630       13,049       11,011  
Network Infrastructure and Services     40,542       38,838       9,830       12,179  
                 
Total revenues   $ 227,320     $ 190,478     $ 74,611     $ 63,927  
                 



         
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.        
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS        
U.S. dollars in thousands        
         
    September 30,   December 31,
      2024       2023  
    Unaudited   Audited
         
ASSETS        
         
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 109,554     $ 103,961  
Restricted cash     1,192       736  
Trade receivables, net     51,506       44,725  
Contract assets     32,010       28,327  
Inventories     39,892       38,525  
Other current assets     23,304       24,299  
         
Total current assets     257,458       240,573  
         
LONG-TERM ASSETS:        
Restricted cash     13       54  
Long-term contract assets     8,587       9,283  
Severance pay funds     5,764       5,737  
Deferred taxes     9,948       11,484  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     4,427       5,105  
Other long-term assets     8,177       9,544  
         
Total long-term assets     36,916       41,207  
         
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET     70,607       74,315  
         
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET     13,463       16,051  
         
GOODWILL     54,740       54,740  
         
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 433,184     $ 426,886  
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Short-term debt   $ 2,727     $ 7,453  
Trade payables     19,134       13,873  
Accrued expenses     53,477       51,906  
Advances from customers and deferred revenues     22,672       34,495  
Operating lease liabilities     2,431       2,426  
Other current liabilities     18,085       16,431  
         
   Total current liabilities     118,526       126,584  
         
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:        
Long-term loan     2,000       2,000  
Accrued severance pay     6,547       6,537  
Long-term advances from customers and deferred revenues     759       1,139  
Operating lease liabilities     2,124       3,022  
Other long-term liabilities     11,753       12,916  
         
         
   Total long-term liabilities     23,183       25,614  
         
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:        
Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value     2,733       2,733  
Additional paid-in capital     941,904       937,591  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (5,926 )     (5,315 )
Accumulated deficit     (647,236 )     (660,321 )
         
Total shareholders' equity     291,475       274,688  
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 433,184     $ 426,886  
         



GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.                
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS                
U.S. dollars in thousands                
                 
     Nine months ended
 		   Three months ended
     September 30,
 		   September 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
    Unaudited   Unaudited
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net income   $ 13,085     $ 20,057     $ 6,819     $ 10,152  
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization     10,542       9,597       3,209       3,375  
Capital gain from sale of property     -       (2,084 )     -       (2,084 )
Stock-based compensation *)     5,800       1,836       1,912       722  
Accrued severance pay, net     (17 )     155       (77 )     (41 )
Deferred taxes, net     1,536       3,865       (188 )     2,045  
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net     (7,019 )     3,887       10,715       (5,511 )
Decrease (increase) in contract assets     (2,987 )     6,110       (5,969 )     (2,268 )
Decrease (increase) in other assets and other adjustments (including short-term, long-term                
    and effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents)     3,071       3,598       (2,441 )     3,355  
Decrease (increase) in inventories, net     (2,472 )     (6,185 )     (3,446 )     1,710  
Increase (decrease) in trade payables     5,080       (5,321 )     1,501       (1,081 )
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses     2,675       (2,782 )     4,904       2,257  
Increase (decrease) in advances from customers and deferred revenues     (12,162 )     2,646       (2,676 )     (478 )
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities     (1,745 )     (13,392 )     432       1,617  
Net cash provided by operating activities     15,387       21,987       14,695       13,770  
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchase of property and equipment     (4,095 )     (8,656 )     (1,445 )     (2,100 )
Receipts from sale of property     -       2,168       -       2,168  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     (4,095 )     (6,488 )     (1,445 )     68  
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Repayment of credit facility, net     (7,453 )     -       -       -  
Repayments of short-term debts     (4,043 )     -       (2,703 )     -  
Proceeds from short-term debts     6,770       -       5,301       -  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     (4,726 )     -       2,598       -  
                 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     (558 )     (2,351 )     160       (1,341 )
                 
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     6,008       13,148       16,008       12,497  
                 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period     104,751       87,145       94,751       87,796  
                 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period   $ 110,759     $ 100,293     $ 110,759     $ 100,293  
                 
*) Stock-based compensation including expenses related to business combination in the amounts of $3,297 and $1,131 for the nine months and three months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.
                 

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gilat Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more