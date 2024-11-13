University: 162nd academic year of Politecnico di Milano kicks off

MILAN, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 162nd academic year of Politecnico di Milano (Polytechnic University of Milan) has officially started. During the inauguration, Rector Donatella Sciuto, after her customary review of the university’s activities and achievements, focused on the theme of sport, highlighting its formative and unifying role in a year marked by the spotlight on the Olympic Games. "Sport teaches us to manage success and face failure, to never give up and to find even stronger motivation in the face of defeat. This is a theme particularly relevant to a generation that has shown evident signs of fragility in recent years," commented Donatella Sciuto. Her message aptly reflects the spirit of Politecnico as a hub of research, innovation, education, and inclusion, embracing new challenges and milestones with confidence. Among the key achievements highlighted, the Rector underscored the university’s progress in international prestige: according to the latest QS World University Rankings, Politecnico ranks 111th globally and first in Italy overall, seventh in Architecture and Design, and twenty-third in Engineering—a testament to the excellence of its academic and research offerings. The university also stands out as one of Europe’s most competitive institutions in scientific research, with 302 Horizon EU projects and self-funding capabilities that, in 2023, exceeded a total of 200 million euros. Its strong ties with industry are evidenced by the 53 Joint Research Platforms, long-term collaborations on research and innovation of mutual interest.



In her speech, the Rector also emphasised the need to bridge the competitiveness gap, one of the priorities set by the European agenda: “It is essential to promote new knowledge and translate it into highly innovative enterprises. Our scientific and academic community, with 119 spin-offs, 135 start-ups, and over 3,400 patents, is actively committed to this goal, investing in the creation of a true innovation district." One of the most significant projects currently in development is the Tech Europe Foundation, which will feature a technology park on the Bovisa Campus. This initiative—involving the collaboration of Bocconi University, ION Foundation, FSI and the Chamber of Commerce as the primary promoter—represents a new dimension of Politecnico’s commitment to innovation. The Rector's address further explored the university’s engagement with sport, viewed through various lenses: research, infrastructure, the local area, education, and inclusion. In terms of research, Politecnico di Milano is a benchmark institution, as demonstrated by the Human Performance Lab based in the Lecco campus, whose activities range from assessing athletic performance to studying the ergonomics of prosthetics and assistive devices. Additionally, the CryoLab—the only laboratory in Italy dedicated to winter sports—will soon be operational. This year, Politecnico has also expanded its scholarships for deserving students in the field of sport, increasing both their number (30 in total) and their value (from 2,500 to 5,000 euros), recognising the importance of rewarding talent and determination both academically and athletically. Simultaneously, the university implements and supports the Dual Career programme, designed to provide greater flexibility for student-athletes of national significance.



However, sport at Politecnico is not just about practice but also education. In 2023, a master’s degree in Sports Engineering was introduced, aimed at mechanical engineers who focus on athletic performance and the design, development and enhancement of equipment, sports performance and team strategies. This is in addition to various master’s programmes, such as Sport Design and Management. "Sport at Politecnico is also about social responsibility," the Rector continued, citing the 'A Chance Through Sport' project, which supports the social reintegration of former inmates through sports activities, promoted through the Off-Campus initiatives. Furthermore, the university is one of the few in Italy to have its own sports facilities, which it designs and invests in. Notable among these is the 'Gasometro dello Sport', a multifunctional centre under construction inside one of the old gasometers of the new Bovisa-Goccia campus, symbolising urban regeneration for the community, as well as the Fit Centre at the Giuriati Sports Centre, a modern fitness facility. "These spaces strengthen our bond with the city, making the university an even more significant point of reference in the area, a centre for community engagement and social development," the Rector emphasised.



The event was opened by Giuseppe Sala, Mayor of Milan, Attilio Fontana, President of the Lombardy Region, and Andrea Abodi, Minister for Sport and Youth, followed by Rector Donatella Sciuto’s address, which included testimonies from several Paralympic athletes: students Alberto Amodeo, Federico Andreoli, Simone Barlaam, and alumna Giulia Ghiretti. The ceremony concluded with a conversation between Filippo Ganna, Olympic cyclist and world champion in the individual pursuit, and former cyclist and sports commentator Riccardo Magrini.

