Giftify, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results, Reports Revenue Growth of 14.9% to $23.2 Million

Company forecasts at least $85 million in revenue for 2024

Guidance reflects the Company's strong market position in the growing secondary gift card market, estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2025

SCHAUMBURG, IL, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, with a focus on incentives and rewards in retail, dining and entertainment experiences, today announced financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Key Highlights for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Compared to Prior Year Period

Completed uplisting of shares to the Nasdaq Capital Market; Finalized ticker change to “GIFT”

Revenue increased 14.9% to $23.2 million

Gross profit increased 16.0% to $3.0 million

Gross margin increased to 12.9%

Modified EBITDA loss was $0.7 million

Net loss of $4.1 million (Of note, net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2024 included $3.4 million in non-cash and one-time expenses, including $1.7 million in stock option and other non-cash compensation, $0.6 million in amortization of intangible assets, $0.3 million in interest expense, $0.3 million in amortization of capitalized software costs and $0.5 million in fair value of common stock issued for services.)

Cash balance of $3.1 million

Total assets of $37.5 million

Shareholders’ equity of $22.1 million



Modified EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the discussion below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics” and the reconciliations at the end of this release for additional information concerning this and other non-GAAP financial measures.

Subsequent Events

On October 25, 2024, the Company announced its corporate rebranding to Giftify, Inc. The Rebranding highlights the Company’s evolution and illustrates the Company’s ambition to be the leader in the incentives-based market.

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, insiders purchased approximately 70,000 shares in the open market at an average price of $1.50 per share.

Growth Initiatives

The Company has identified the following strategic priorities to accelerate growth and enhance shareholder value:

Accelerate platform synergies between CardCash.com and Restaurant.com

Expand retail partner network through new business partnerships

Drive new user registration through targeted marketing campaigns

Enhance user engagement via personalized deal recommendations

Scale transaction volume with optimized purchase funnels

Elevate average user spend through premium offerings

Management Commentary

Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of Giftify, Inc., commented, “Our third quarter and year-to-date 2024 results demonstrate the increased efficiencies we identified and executed upon with the acquisition of CardCash.com at the end of 2023. The increased gross profit and gross margins are meaningful and drive incremental dollars to our operating line, which has been improving with each quarter. Backing out the non-cash and one-time expenses, which were mostly from the CardCash.com acquisition, we operated at near breakeven and reported a Modified EBITDA loss of just $0.7 million for the third quarter.”

Thakker, continued, “Our recent uplisting onto Nasdaq was a major milestone and one we believe will better enable us to seek strategic opportunities such as additional acquisitions to complement our organic growth. With our corporate rebranding to Giftify, Inc. behind us, we are now focused on driving revenue growth by increasing the number of retailers, registered users, active users and transactions on our platforms. We also believe the national listing allows us to increase our visibility and awareness among the shareholder community, which we have started by attending a few investor conferences. We look forward to the remainder of 2024 and into 2025 as we embark on our growth initiatives and look to increase our shareholder relations and outreach programs.”

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales. Its Restaurant.com is the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deals options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our gift cards and restaurant certificates allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.giftifyinc.com and www.cardcash.com and https://www.restaurant.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words “believe,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although RDE, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, RDE, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company’s ability identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

Investors Contacts:

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

GIFTIFY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (FKA RDE, INC.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Successor September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $1,258,826 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023) $ 3,090,980 $ 4,099,737 Accounts receivable 1,202,690 1,681,165 Inventories 4,395,506 4,152,273 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 114,562 177,119 Total current assets 8,803,738 10,110,294 Property and equipment, net 2,302,192 2,563,312 Operating lease right of use asset, net 1,481,742 315,183 Deposits 65,556 65,556 Intangible assets, net – provisional 4,876,249 6,700,000 Goodwill – provisional 20,007,669 20,007,669 Total assets $ 37,537,146 $ 39,762,014 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,994,869 $ 2,218,285 Accrued expenses 1,396,301 1,175,934 Deferred revenue 78,403 336,996 Secured revolving line of credit 4,234,149 6,737,385 Convertible promissory notes 42,387 40,137 Secured note payable — related party 1,986,632 - Notes payable, current portion 946,509 836,509 Acquisition obligation - 500,000 Operating lease liability, current portion 306,670 134,475 Total current liabilities 10,985,920 11,979,721 Notes payable, net of current portion 1,393,890 1,458,270 Deferred taxes 1,800,000 1,800,000 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,216,346 202,829 Total liabilities 15,396,156 15,440,820 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized; 26,134,763 and 24,119,967 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 26,129 24,114 Additional paid-in-capital 106,223,043 93,376,244 Common stock issuable, 350,843 and 383,343 shares, respectively 350,843 383,343 Accumulated deficit (84,459,025 ) (69,462,507 ) Total stockholders’ equity 22,140,990 24,321,194 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 37,537,146 $ 39,762,014



GIFTIFY, INC. AND SUBSDIARIES (FKA RDE, INC.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Successor Predecessor Successor Predecessor Net Sales $ 23,210,850 $ 20,207,519 $ 64,753,246 $ 65,460,904 Cost of sales 20,220,237 17,629,985 55,244,862 57,352,182 Gross profit 2,990,613 2,577,534 9,508,384 8,108,722 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,908,603 2,600,156 20,954,914 8,238,497 Amortization of capitalized software costs 254,292 267,985 935,766 803,956 Amortization of intangible assets 607,917 75,000 1,823,751 225,000 Total operating expenses 6,770,812 2,943,141 23,714,431 9,267,453 Loss from operations (3,780,199 ) (365,607 ) (14,206,047 ) (1,158,731 ) Other income (expenses) Interest income - - 5,223 - Interest expense (280,953 ) (191,326 ) (795,694 ) (543,634 ) Total other income (expenses) (280,953 ) (191,326 ) (790,471 ) (543,634 ) Net loss before income taxes (4,061,152 ) (556,933 ) (14,996,518 ) (1,702,365 ) Income taxes - 351 - 28,748 Net loss $ (4,061,152 ) $ (556,582 ) $ (14,996,518 ) $ (1,673,617 ) Net earnings (loss) per share – basic $ (0.16 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.12 ) Net earnings (loss) per share –diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 25,964,213 13,774,292 25,574,719 13,774,292 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 25,964,213 13,774,292 25,574,719 13,774,292



GIFTIFY, INC. AND SUBSDIARIES (FKA RDE, INC.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited)

Successor Predecessor Nine Months

Ended

September 30, 2024 Nine Months

Ended

September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (14,996,518 ) $ (1,673,617 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Fair value of vested stock options 6,874,603 - Fair value of vested restricted common stock 2,136,138 - Fair value of common stock issued for services 751,500 - Depreciation expense 935,766 941,559 Amortization of intangible assets 1,823,751 225,000 Amortization of debt discount 1,700 - Accrued interest 54,802 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 478,475 562,353 Inventories (243,233 ) 608,233 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 62,557 (23,171 ) Right of use assets 228,982 142,837 Accounts payable (223,416 ) (435,900 ) Accrued expenses 220,367 (219,055 ) Deferred revenue (258,593 ) (205,669 ) Operating lease liability (209,829 ) (142,837 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,362,948 ) (220,267 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capitalized website development costs (674,646 ) (675,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (674,646 ) (675,000 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from line of credit 76,769,125 76,200,992 Repayment of line of credit (79,272,361 ) (75,566,066 ) Proceeds from note payable – related party 1,978,000 - Repayment of acquisition obligation (500,000 ) - Proceeds from sale of common stock 3,054,073 - Net cash provided by financing activities 2,028,837 634,926 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,008,757 ) (260,341 ) Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 4,099,737 2,040,680 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 3,090,980 $ 1,780,339 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Interest paid $ 704,961 $ 543,634 Taxes paid $ - $ - NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 1,395,541 $ -



Modified EBITDA

In addition to our GAAP results, we present Modified EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance. However, Modified EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, income from operations or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. We define Modified EBITDA as net income (loss), plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and fair value of common stock issued for services.

Management considers our core operating performance to be that which our managers can affect in any particular period through their management of the resources that affect our underlying revenue and profit generating operations during that period. Non-GAAP adjustments to our results prepared in accordance with GAAP are itemized below. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating Modified EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Modified EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of net loss to Modified EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited):

Successor Predecessor Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Net loss $ (4,061,152 ) $ (556,582 ) Modified EBITDA adjustments: Income taxes - (351 ) Interest expense 280,953 191,326 Amortization of intangible assets 607,917 75,000 Amortization of capitalized software costs 254,292 267,985 Stock option and other noncash compensation 1,714,821 - Fair value of common stock issued for services 534,000 - Total EBITDA adjustments $ 3,391,983 $ 553,960 Modified EBITDA $ (669,169 ) $ (22,622 )



Set forth below is a reconciliation of net loss to Modified EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited):

Successor Predecessor Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Net loss $ (14,996,518 ) $ (1,673,617 ) Modified EBITDA adjustments: Income taxes - (28,748 ) Interest income (5,223 ) - Interest expense 795,694 543,634 Amortization of intangible assets 1,823,751 225,000 Amortization of capitalized software costs 935,766 803,956 Stock option and other noncash compensation 9,010,741 - Fair value of common stock issued for services 751,500 - Total EBITDA adjustments $ 13,312,229 $ 1,543,842 Modified EBITDA $ (1,684,289 ) $ (129,775 )

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.