VRAD Co., Ltd. Launches Two Virtual Reality-Based Medical Simulators





HANAM-SI, South Korea, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VRAD Co., Ltd. is launching two widely recognized Korean-developed virtual reality-based simulators, NS_Core, a nursing skills education simulator, and IP_Trauma, a trauma patient care simulator, for international markets. These products support a broad range of languages, including Korean, English, Vietnamese, Thai, Indonesian, Chinese, Japanese, Kazakh, and German, with Spanish and French language support anticipated by the end of the year.

NS_Core is an immersive clinical simulation solution designed for nursing skill training using Meta's virtual reality headset. It allows users to perform a variety of clinical exercises in a VR environment with simulated patients. This solution offers an innovative approach to addressing the challenges of hands-on medical training within nursing school curricula by providing a metaverse-based virtual training space.

Developed through a collaboration between general hospitals and university nursing departments, NS_Core enables intensive, repetitive practice on 20 essential nursing skills, significantly enhancing clinical performance among nursing students.

IP_Trauma offers a comprehensive VR training environment for medical personnel to acquire and refine essential trauma care skills. This includes learning various medical procedures, equipment handling, situational assessment, and decision-making, as well as fostering teamwork and real-time communication—areas traditionally challenging to practice effectively.

IP_Trauma is an immersive clinical simulation platform featuring reactive scenario simulations, where outcomes vary based on the user’s choices and actions. Developed in partnership with several prominent Korean universities and hospitals, it adheres to the globally recognized Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) protocol standards.

Within the IP_Trauma simulator, multiple users can communicate in real time, practicing critical decision-making and trauma care techniques in a virtual environment. The simulation covers over 40 procedural steps, from pre-hospital preparation to patient transfer to the operating room. Simulation managers can utilize a control console to assign real-time scenarios, provide additional instructions, and directly guide participants, effectively managing the simulation’s progress.

Currently recognized as a leading VR medical technology provider in Korea, VRAD’s products are actively used in over 90 medical and educational institutions, both domestically and internationally.

