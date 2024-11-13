ClimateDoor and GreentechAsia Enter into MOU for Proposed Business Merger

Please click to view image

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClimateDoor, www.climatedoor.com , is pleased to announce a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Greentech Asia (GTAsia) initiating a proposed merger of the companies who share the goal of enhancing global collaboration in the climate sector. The proposed merger will create additional synergies in advancing sustainable climate solutions in Asian markets for their clients.

ClimateDoor is a leading venture builder and platform focused on catalyzing growth for early-stage climate ventures through business development, capital raising, and strategic partnerships. The company works closely with cleantech founders, investors, and Indigenous groups to develop sustainable and impactful solutions for the climate economy. With a robust portfolio of climate-focused initiatives, ClimateDoor has successfully facilitated over $100 million in funding for environmental innovation and through its network of investors and partners globally.

Founded in 2013, GTAsia is a consulting group based in Singapore and Vancouver, specializing in economic development, market entry, government policy, and strategic advisory services. It brings a strong team of experts, researchers and advisors, with deep experience in Asian business, culture and public affairs and a history of successfully completing complex economic development studies and recommendations for a wide range of public and private sector clients, including the Asian Development Bank, the Governments of Singapore and Canada (Defense and Global Affairs), Japan’s JETRO, and Community and First Nation’s clients.

As part of this proposed merger, the founder and CEO of GTAsia, David Wynne, will be invited to join ClimateDoor’s Board of Directors. David is an experienced C-suite executive with over forty years’ experience in international business development, venture capital, fund management, management consulting, and operations in Asia. In his previous career he served as a senior diplomat for Canada in Korea, Japan, Singapore, and in APEC, where he held extensive responsibilities in trade policy, trade and development economics, and international relations.

This collaboration aims to offer their combined resources and networks to facilitate business and investment between Canada and Asia. In support of these aims, the companies plan to jointly attend the upcoming Canada-in-Asia Conference (CIAC) in Singapore from February 19-21, 2025.

Nick Findler, President of ClimateDoor, shared his enthusiasm for the potential merger: “This partnership is an opportunity for both organizations to enhance our capabilities and extend our reach. With Greentech Asia’s network and expertise, we can drive greater innovation in the climate space and bring impactful partnerships to fruition at CIAC2025.”.

For more information about this potential partnership and our ongoing initiatives, please visit our websites at www.climatedoor.com and www.greentechasia.com

Media Contact:

Nick Findler

President, ClimateDoor

Email: Nick@climatedoor.com

Phone: 778-952-0418



‎

ClimateDoor

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.