Canada’s First Precision Health and Longevity Summit 2024: Uniting Global Leaders on November 15-16

Unlocking the Future of Healthcare: Pioneering Strategies and Global Collaboration to Enhance Longevity and Health Outcomes for All Canadians

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Precision Health and Longevity Summit 2024, the first event of its kind in Canada, will take place on November 15-16, 2024, at The Westin Hotel in Calgary, Alberta. This groundbreaking event will unite leading experts, innovators, and decision-makers from around the world to discuss the future of health and longevity. With a mission to drive equitable healthcare solutions and reshape the future of aging, the summit aims to establish Canada as a global leader in health optimization and the longevity economy.

“Biongevity, a global company with a presence in Canada and Dubai and active collaborations worldwide, is uniquely positioned to bridge the science of longevity with practical applications in personalized healthcare,” says Dr. Dilpriya Kaur Mangat, Chief Longevity Officer at Biongevity. “Through this summit, we are showcasing validated precision health technology, differentiating effective strategies from conceptual trends, and providing attendees with a clear perspective on actionable approaches in personalized care.”

The summit will feature transformative discussions on expanding access to longevity-focused initiatives, strategic policy development, and advancements in precision medicine, including innovations in AI and Genomics. Organized by Biongevity, the summit reflects a commitment to enhancing access to innovative health technologies and facilitating a collaborative ecosystem for longevity advancements. The comprehensive two-day agenda includes keynote addresses, panel discussions, and an exclusive Summit Networking Dinner, all designed to catalyze partnerships among attendees.

“As we gather for the Precision Health and Longevity Summit 2024, our goal is to push the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare,” says Dr. Anmol Kapoor M.D. “By combining cutting-edge research with strategic policy innovations, we aim to make precision medicine and longevity solutions accessible to everyone. While Canada currently trails in healthcare advancements, we have the potential to lead in innovation. By empowering Canadians to embrace this journey, we can bridge this gap and ensure our healthcare systems not only keep pace but set new standards for excellence. This summit is not just about extending life, it’s about enhancing the quality of life for all Canadians and transforming the landscape of healthcare in our country.”

A key highlight of the summit will be the Friday Evening Networking Dinner on November 15. The evening will bring together industry leaders, researchers, and innovators to have meaningful discussions on emerging trends and future opportunities. Attendees will have a unique opportunity to engage in in-depth conversations about topics such as AI-driven healthcare, personalized medicine, and longevity-related technologies, while also gaining insights into the latest advancements presented during the Pre-Summit Investor Event earlier in the day. This setting will provide an invaluable platform for exchanging ideas, building strategic partnerships, and advancing the future of healthcare innovation in Canada.

The summit will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers who are renowned experts in their fields, including:

Dr. Dilpriya Kaur Mangat – Chief Longevity Officer at Biongevity, Dr. Mangat will deliver the welcome address, setting the stage for the summit’s discussions. With her expertise in genomics, AI-driven healthcare, and personalized medicine, she will highlight the summit’s mission to drive collaboration and innovation in longevity science, positioning Canada as a key player in the global longevity economy.

– Chief Longevity Officer at Biongevity, Dr. Mangat will deliver the welcome address, setting the stage for the summit’s discussions. With her expertise in genomics, AI-driven healthcare, and personalized medicine, she will highlight the summit’s mission to drive collaboration and innovation in longevity science, positioning Canada as a key player in the global longevity economy. Dr. David Barzilai – Dr. David Barzilai, Director of the Institute for Aging Research at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, will discuss the significant gap between low funding for aging research and the high costs associated with chronic diseases. He will advocate for the education of healthcare professionals on preventive tools and emphasize the importance of building consensus around personalized, evidence-based longevity medicine to enhance health outcomes.

– Dr. David Barzilai, Director of the Institute for Aging Research at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, will discuss the significant gap between low funding for aging research and the high costs associated with chronic diseases. He will advocate for the education of healthcare professionals on preventive tools and emphasize the importance of building consensus around personalized, evidence-based longevity medicine to enhance health outcomes. Dr. Darrol Baker – An AI and Genomics expert, Former UKGov AI Initiatives Lead, will delve into the role of AI in accelerating genomics research and precision medicine. His presentation will connect advancements in telomeric research with implications for healthspan and aging.

– An AI and Genomics expert, Former UKGov AI Initiatives Lead, will delve into the role of AI in accelerating genomics research and precision medicine. His presentation will connect advancements in telomeric research with implications for healthspan and aging. Momchilo (Momo) Vuyisich – Co-founder, Chief Science Officer, and Head of Clinical Research at Viome Life Sciences, will discuss the essential role of probiotics and prebiotics in gut health at the upcoming. He will engage in a discussion on science, health costs, and current tools for microbiome gut testing. His expertise in genomics and microbiome research positions him as a leading voice in the future of nutrition and personalized medicine.

Co-founder, Chief Science Officer, and Head of Clinical Research at Viome Life Sciences, will discuss the essential role of probiotics and prebiotics in gut health at the upcoming. He will engage in a discussion on science, health costs, and current tools for microbiome gut testing. His expertise in genomics and microbiome research positions him as a leading voice in the future of nutrition and personalized medicine. Peter Fenwick – Director of Scale-up and Growth Programs at Mount Royal University, Peter Fenwick brings a wealth of experience in policy development and business growth to discussions on healthcare innovation. He will discuss how strategic policy initiatives and partnerships can accelerate the adoption of longevity-focused solutions, particularly in the areas of insurance and healthcare equity.

– Director of Scale-up and Growth Programs at Mount Royal University, Peter Fenwick brings a wealth of experience in policy development and business growth to discussions on healthcare innovation. He will discuss how strategic policy initiatives and partnerships can accelerate the adoption of longevity-focused solutions, particularly in the areas of insurance and healthcare equity. Hon. Leela Aheer – Former Alberta Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism, and Status of Women, will moderate discussions on expanding global access to health technologies and leveraging policy to drive innovation. Her leadership experience will guide conversations on strategic partnerships and cross-sector collaboration.

– Former Alberta Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism, and Status of Women, will moderate discussions on expanding global access to health technologies and leveraging policy to drive innovation. Her leadership experience will guide conversations on strategic partnerships and cross-sector collaboration. Jon Warner – CEO and Board Advisor for Digital Health, will speak on the future of precision health, discussing both the innovations driving the industry and the challenges it faces. He will emphasize strategies for technology adoption to improve health outcomes for aging and vulnerable populations.

– CEO and Board Advisor for Digital Health, will speak on the future of precision health, discussing both the innovations driving the industry and the challenges it faces. He will emphasize strategies for technology adoption to improve health outcomes for aging and vulnerable populations. Dr. Anmol S. Kapoor – CEO of BioAro, will present the latest advancements in cardiology and their impact on longevity. Dr. Kapoor will highlight cutting-edge approaches to cardiovascular care that are redefining the field of longevity medicine.

– CEO of BioAro, will present the latest advancements in cardiology and their impact on longevity. Dr. Kapoor will highlight cutting-edge approaches to cardiovascular care that are redefining the field of longevity medicine. Stephanie Forbes – CEO of The Forbes Group, will bring her expertise in health policy and strategic business development to conversations on driving longevity-focused initiatives. She will contribute to discussions on creating sustainable models for healthcare innovation.

– CEO of The Forbes Group, will bring her expertise in health policy and strategic business development to conversations on driving longevity-focused initiatives. She will contribute to discussions on creating sustainable models for healthcare innovation. Brenda Beckedorf –will contribute insights into driving cross-sector collaborations. Her participation will emphasize the importance of leveraging public-private partnerships to expand access to cutting-edge health technologies and support longevity initiatives.

–will contribute insights into driving cross-sector collaborations. Her participation will emphasize the importance of leveraging public-private partnerships to expand access to cutting-edge health technologies and support longevity initiatives. Harish Consul – Founder and CEO of Ocgrow Ventures, Harish Consul brings expertise in venture capital and scaling high-growth companies. He will discuss the role of entrepreneurship in advancing health technologies and supporting an innovation ecosystem that can sustain longevity-focused advancements across Canada and beyond.

– Founder and CEO of Ocgrow Ventures, Harish Consul brings expertise in venture capital and scaling high-growth companies. He will discuss the role of entrepreneurship in advancing health technologies and supporting an innovation ecosystem that can sustain longevity-focused advancements across Canada and beyond. Dr. Jayna Holroyd-Leduc, MD – Academic Geriatrician and Head of the Department of Medicine at the University of Calgary, will address strategies for optimizing aging and improving quality of life for older adults. Her session will focus on frailty management and practical approaches in geriatric medicine.

– Academic Geriatrician and Head of the Department of Medicine at the University of Calgary, will address strategies for optimizing aging and improving quality of life for older adults. Her session will focus on frailty management and practical approaches in geriatric medicine. Dr. Shafeena Premji – A leading expert in women’s health and hormonal therapy, will discuss innovations in managing menopause and their contributions to extending lifespan and healthspan in women. Her talk will address how new hormonal therapies are transforming longevity medicine for women.

– A leading expert in women’s health and hormonal therapy, will discuss innovations in managing menopause and their contributions to extending lifespan and healthspan in women. Her talk will address how new hormonal therapies are transforming longevity medicine for women. Dr. Minal Tripathi – PhD Director of Genomics, BioAro, will participate in discussions on advancing longevity medicine, highlighting the importance of integrating precision health practices into routine care and overcoming challenges in the field.

– PhD Director of Genomics, BioAro, will participate in discussions on advancing longevity medicine, highlighting the importance of integrating precision health practices into routine care and overcoming challenges in the field. Dr. John Brown – Dean of the University of Calgary's School of Architecture, Planning, and Landscape, Dr. Brown will address optimizing living environments for aging. He will discuss how adaptable, inclusive spaces can support autonomy and longevity, empowering individuals to age with dignity.

– Dean of the University of Calgary's School of Architecture, Planning, and Landscape, Dr. Brown will address optimizing living environments for aging. He will discuss how adaptable, inclusive spaces can support autonomy and longevity, empowering individuals to age with dignity. Dr. Rose Joudi – An expert in health-focused architectural design, Dr. Joudi will participate in discussions on designing environments conducive to longevity. Her insights will emphasize the importance of cross-sector collaboration to create living spaces that meet the evolving needs of older adults.

– An expert in health-focused architectural design, Dr. Joudi will participate in discussions on designing environments conducive to longevity. Her insights will emphasize the importance of cross-sector collaboration to create living spaces that meet the evolving needs of older adults. Dr. Laura Lovett – A specialist in geriatric mental health, Dr. Lovett will contribute to discussions on enhancing quality of life through mental health strategies for older adults. She will highlight innovative approaches to overcoming mental health challenges and their impact on health span and aging.



The Precision Health and Longevity Summit 2024 is a pivotal moment for Canada’s healthcare landscape. By bringing together global experts and innovators, the event sets the stage for meaningful progress in health and longevity. Through shared insights and strategic collaboration, the summit aims to drive real-world solutions that will improve the quality of life for Canadians and position the country as a leader in healthcare innovation. With Biongevity at the forefront, this gathering marks a step toward a future where advanced health solutions are accessible to all.

Event Details:

Date: November 15-16, 2024

Location: The Westin Hotel, 320 4th Avenue Sw, Calgary, CA T2P 2S6

Registration link: Precision Health and Longevity Summit 2024

LinkedIn: Biongevity

About Biongevity

Biongevity is a global leader in precision health and longevity medicine, focused on revolutionizing personalized healthcare. With clinics in Canada, Dubai, and active partnerships worldwide, Biongevity leverages advanced multi-omics technologies and real-time health data through its BioELR system to offer personalized, actionable health insights. Through collaborations with BioAro, Biongevity provides cutting-edge genomic, epigenomic, microbiomic, and proteomic services, aiming to make precision health accessible globally. Biongevity’s vision extends beyond clinics to include longevity-focused resorts, schools, and communities, integrating wellness and advanced health technologies into everyday life.

For more information, visit Biongevity.com.

Media Contact:

Patrick Kirkwood

VP Business Development & Investor Relations, BioAro Inc.

pkirwood@bioaro.com

+1 403-250-5683

*Highly responsive to text

