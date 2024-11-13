Jade Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jade Biosciences (“Jade”), a biotechnology company focused on developing best-in-class therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in November 2024.

Tom Frohlich , Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a company presentation at the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference on November 18, 2024 at 4:45 p.m. ET, and at the 2024 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 20, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. GMT (U.K.).

Members of the Jade management team will also host investor meetings during the conferences.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to both sessions at their respective times by visiting the Investors and Media page on JadeBiosciences.com . An archived edition of each session will be available following its conclusion for 90 days.

About Jade Biosciences

Jade Biosciences is focused on developing best-in-class therapies to address critical unmet needs in autoimmune diseases. Its lead asset, JADE-001, will target the anti-A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL) pathway for immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy, with Investigational New Drug Application-enabling studies underway and initiation of a first-in-human trial expected in the second half of 2025. Jade’s pipeline also includes two undisclosed optimized antibody discovery programs, JADE-002 and JADE-003, currently in preclinical development. Jade was launched based on assets licensed from Paragon Therapeutics, an antibody discovery engine founded by Fairmount. For more information, visit JadeBiosciences.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .

