Cognitiv Launches Real-Time Curation using Deep Learning on Index Marketplaces

Groundbreaking deep learning integration delivers impression by impression precision, offering unmatched intelligence in media buying decisions

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognitiv, the first Deep Learning Advertising Platform, today announced a strategic integration with Index Marketplaces, marking the most advanced curation of the bid stream available to buyers. Advertisers are now able to leverage Cognitiv’s decade of experience applying deep learning to media buying in their DSP of choice. This integration raises the bar in curation and optimization, enabling custom deep learning models to evaluate user and context in real-time for every single ad impression.

Traditional media buying often relies on filters, such as audience segments, contextual keywords which quickly become stagnant and limit reach. Cognitiv’s deep learning infrastructure removes these constraints, allowing every piece of contextual and user information to be considered dynamically within milliseconds. This eliminates guesswork and ensures media buyers are able to scale their campaigns without compromising performance.

“Our industry has used the term ‘real-time’ to describe programmatic media buying for years, but much of the data driving the decision-making is in files and lists that are days, weeks, or even months old. Our integration with Cognitiv unlocks an advanced opportunity for media buyers to benefit from true real-time prediction and decisioning,” said Paul Zovighian, VP of Marketplaces at Index Exchange. “Not only do media buyers achieve their KPIs more effortlessly, media owners benefit from higher yields.”

Cognitiv’s deep learning models combine a keen awareness of user journey with GPT-powered contextual understanding to predict user behavior and optimize campaign performance. This data works alongside campaign-specific inputs like budget, and the advertiser’s KPI to deliver unparalleled performance and consumer understanding.

“Deep learning enables computers to understand the world with human-like intuition,” said Jana Jakovljevic, SVP of Partnerships at Cognitiv. “Rather than relying on yesterday’s data to inform today’s decisions, our custom deep learning models analyze thousands of data points instantly. This empowers media buyers to shift their focus from manual optimizations to more strategic, creative, and high-value initiatives, knowing their media buying decisions are supported by the most up-to-date advancements in AI.”

About Cognitiv

Cognitiv is the first Deep Learning Advertising Platform. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and data science since 2015 to more accurately predict consumer behavior and understand nuance, Cognitiv enables brands to connect with their customers in more precise, relevant, impactful moments at scale. Cognitiv activates as a Dynamic Deal run through the DSP of your choice, as a managed service DSP, or through our industry-first ContextGPT product. Cognitiv is on a mission to bring intelligence to advertising.

About Index Exchange

Index Exchange is a global advertising supply-side platform enabling media owners to maximize the value of their content on any screen. We’re a proud industry pioneer with over 20 years of experience connecting leading experience makers with the world’s largest brands to ensure a quality experience for consumers. To learn more, visit: www.indexexchange.com

