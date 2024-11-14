Megan Fudge and Ryler Deheart, Professional Pickleball Players, Join Dinks for a Difference Celebrity Match on Nov. 16

USA Pickleball Dinks for a Difference Celebrity Match Roster

Tickets available for Dinks for a Difference Celebrity Match benefitting USA Pickleball Serves

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball announced today Megan Fudge and Ryler Deheart, professional pickleball players, will join the Dinks for a Difference Celebrity Match presented by Lerner & Rowe on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Arizona Athlete Grounds in Mesa, Ariz. USA Pickleball, the governing body for the sport of pickleball in the U.S., will feature the inaugural charity event as part of the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships, the premier tournament featuring over 2,600 athletes on Nov. 9-17.

Previously announced host Joey Fatone will co-host the event with Mayci Neeley, reality TV star and TikTok influencer, along with the following all-star lineup.

Hosts

• Joey Fatone, Pop Star

• Mayci Neeley, Reality TV Star and TikTok Influencer

Players

• Megan Fudge, professional pickleball player

• Ryler Deheart, professional pickleball player

• Eric Decker, Former NFL Wide Receiver

• Jake Plummer, Former NFL and ASU Quarterback

• Amy Van Dyken, 6x Olympic Gold Medalist

• Frankie Muniz, Actor and NASCAR Driver

• Gerry Turner, Reality TV Star

• Shane Doan, NHL Executive and Former Arizona Coyotes Winger

Hype Squad

• Kyle Unfug, iHeart Radio Personality

• Priscilla Ornelas, iHeart Radio Personality

The full list of celebrities is available at usapickleballnationals.com/celebrity.

The event will benefit USA Pickleball Serves, the organization’s charitable arm, which aims to make a positive national impact through the sport of pickleball. Proceeds will support community initiatives such as court enhancements, youth education programs and the promotion of inclusive play.

Dinks for a Difference, one of the marquee events of the National Championships, is expected to draw an audience of 1,500 spectators on Center Court and will be livestreamed on QVC+ and HSN+ through QVC, USA Pickleball’s Exclusive Broadcast Partner.

In addition to watching their favorite celebrities compete, spectators will have the opportunity to witness a skills challenge, followed by a fun and recreational pickleball match featuring celebrity pairs.

Tickets for Dinks for a Difference range from $40 to $200 and are available for purchase on usapickleballnationals.com/tickets. A limited amount of VIP tickets that include a meet and greet with the celebrity participants are available.

For more information including the USA Pickleball Nationals schedule and spectator tickets, please visit the Nationals website at usapickleballnationals.com.

