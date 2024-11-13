Alpas Wellness La Plata Highlights the Importance of Understanding Alcohol Intolerance & Its Impact on Treatment

Alpas Wellness Maryland Recovery Alpas Wellness Patient Bedroom Alpas Wellness Maryland Recovery Center Cafe Area Alpas Wellness Maryland Recovery Center Music Room Alpas Wellness Maryland Recovery Center Front Desk

Alpas Wellness La Plata is raising awareness about alcohol intolerance, a condition that can complicate both addiction recovery and the treatment process.

LA PLATA, MD, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpas Wellness La Plata, a leading addiction treatment center in Charles County, Maryland, is raising awareness about alcohol intolerance, a condition that can complicate both addiction recovery and the treatment process. As a fully licensed and accredited wellness center specializing in substance use and behavioral health disorders, Alpas Wellness La Plata is committed to providing innovative and personalized care that addresses both physical and emotional healing.

Alcohol intolerance is a genetic metabolic disorder that affects the body's ability to metabolize alcohol. Individuals with alcohol intolerance may experience immediate symptoms such as facial flushing, nausea, rapid heartbeat, and fatigue after consuming even small amounts of alcohol. Though often confused with alcohol allergies, alcohol intolerance is distinct and is caused by an enzyme deficiency, specifically alcohol dehydrogenase (ADH) and aldehyde dehydrogenase 2 (ALDH2), which prevent the proper breakdown of alcohol in the body.

Key Facts About Alcohol Intolerance:

Symptoms: Includes facial flushing, nausea, rapid heartbeat, headache, dizziness, and worsening asthma symptoms.

Risks: Persistent alcohol consumption despite intolerance can lead to more serious health issues such as liver disease, cancer, and heart problems.

Treatment: The only proven treatment for alcohol intolerance is complete abstention from alcohol. Managing symptoms may involve avoiding alcohol and certain medications that can exacerbate the effects.

Alcohol intolerance can be a difficult condition to navigate, especially for individuals who have developed a dependency on alcohol. At Alpas Wellness La Plata, detox services are carefully tailored to support patients through withdrawal, monitor their health, and provide safe, medically supervised detox from alcohol.

"Alcohol intolerance can sometimes be a surprise for individuals who are dependent on alcohol," the spokesperson added. "If someone with alcohol addiction suddenly develops intolerance, they may experience painful symptoms that complicate detox. That’s why it's essential to seek medical attention immediately to manage withdrawal symptoms and ensure a smooth recovery process."

Alpas Wellness La Plata specializes in addressing complex addiction-related issues, offering a variety of treatment options for alcohol addiction, including personalized detox programs, therapy, and holistic healing methods. Their goal is to provide a supportive, residential environment where patients can focus on their recovery in a safe, nurturing space.

Alpas Wellness La Plata Offers:

Comprehensive Detox Programs to safely and effectively manage alcohol withdrawal symptoms.

Behavioral Therapies and Counseling to address the underlying causes of alcohol dependency.

Holistic Healing Methods such as mindfulness, meditation, and nutritional support to foster mind-body wellness.

Family Therapy to improve communication and relationships impacted by addiction.

If you or a loved one is struggling with alcohol use or alcohol intolerance, Alpas Wellness La Plata is here to help. Their team of experts can provide a clear path to recovery, combining traditional and innovative treatment methods that promote healing and long-term sobriety. For more information about the services offered, or to begin the journey to recovery, contact Alpas Wellness La Plata today.

For more details, visit Alpas Wellness Centers or call (240) 342-3240.

About Alpas Wellness La Plata

Alpas Wellness La Plata is a pioneering addiction treatment center located in La Plata, Maryland, specializing in drug and alcohol rehabilitation, behavioral health concerns, and holistic wellness practices. With a fully accredited, licensed facility, Alpas Wellness La Plata offers residential treatment, detox services, and innovative recovery methods designed to address addiction's physical, emotional, and psychological aspects. The center is dedicated to providing a transformative, supportive environment for individuals on their journey to recovery.

